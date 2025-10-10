Sisisi Tolashe takes flak ‘setting record straight’ in parliament over New York trip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Under fire social development minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe was in parliament on Thursday to “set the record straight” on the controversy swirling around the department that had gone viral on mainstream and social media platforms.

She was briefing the portfolio committee on social development, but MPs were sceptical about what they were told. One even rejected the explanations offered with “the contempt they deserve”.

There have been a number of allegations made against Tolashe and the department ― whose mandate is to support the poorest of the poor ― in recent months, including questionable appointments and a R3m junket to New York earlier this year, as revealed by the Sunday Times.

Tolashe said some of the reports in the media “contain false and to some extent, unlawful allegations”, which had the “sole intention of causing damage to my reputation and dignity.”

“By extension, they have also been deliberately made to discourage and divert public attention from our concerted efforts to stabilise [the department],” she told the committee.

Tolashe also referred to the appointment of Peter Netshipale as the department’s director-general. “The letter erroneously stated the term of appointment as five years instead of the one year approval granted by cabinet.

“This was just a clerical error, not an intentional act, and it has been resolved without prejudice to the cabinet’s authority.”

She said the department had “identified the discrepancy and corrective measures were immediately taken to align the system of employment with the cabinet’s decision”.

Tolashe said that this matter had been “fully remedied and the employment contract of the DG has been corrected” to align with the cabinet’s decision.

“Once again, and for the record, I did not subvert the cabinet’s decision, contrary to misleading and mischievous media reports.

“The cabinet is the supreme decision-making structure ... and these decisions are binding on all members, myself included, without any exception,” she told the committee.

“The action I have taken demonstrates zero tolerance for breaches of procedure, misconduct and abuse of authority. We remain committed to ensuring that recruitment, appointment and all related processes are conducted in fairness, legality and transparency. The department has acted decisively to safeguard the public interest and restore confidence in its governance processes,” she added.

She said matters relating to appointments of ministry officials had been referred to the Public Service Commission.

There was a presentation to the committee on the New York trip which explained the minister had engaged with the leadership of the ‘She Decides’ movement and had been appointed as a champion of the programme.

The purpose of the trip, according to the presentation, was to attend the UN Commission on the Status of Women event.

“The engagement reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to advancing the rights of women and girls, particularly ensuring access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, as well as broader empowerment initiatives,” said Netshipale.

“Side events are very important because they provide an excellent opportunity for member states, UN entities and NPOs to discuss themes for the commission and the critical gender equality issues.

“I think it’s a lesson for us,” he told the committee. Netshipale said seven officials, including the minister, attended the trip.

I reject this presentation with the contempt it deserves. This is not accountability. — Alexandra Abrahams of the DA

“The exchange rate was very high during that time. We were just saying that R3m was equivalent to $150,000 that we spent as a department.

“Going forward [we] will make things better for ourselves and to avoid price escalation [by] booking early and ensuring that we minimise the size of the delegation that goes on international trips,” added Netshipale.

But most of the MPs on the portfolio committee weren’t convinced. Nhlanhla Gcwabaza of the MK Party said there were still several unanswered issues.

“There are a lot of gaps in your reports and it’s hard for me to get exactly what happened,” he said.

Alexandra Abrahams of the DA agreed: “This is not a report. It’s a PowerPoint presentation and an unsigned letter.

“The presentation does not demonstrate that the accommodation, the flights, the ground transportation that were used are the most economical,” she said.

“In my view, there would be almost a full submission that you give for approval of the trip.”

For example, said Abrahams, there should be “three quotations on the accommodation so that we can see that you have selected the most economical hotel and not the most expensive hotel, because that I think is also where the outrage comes from.

“I reject this presentation with the contempt it deserves. This is not accountability,” she concluded.

Paulnita Marais of the EFF asked for a detailed report. “You need to give an account for the money you have spent. We know that things are expensive, but show us where the money has gone to,” she said.

“All the negative things are running after the minister. We are dealing with a crucial portfolio where we are serving the most vulnerable and poor people. How many people could have gotten Sassa money from that R3m,” she asked. “These are the things that we need to steer clear of. Take us into your confidence.

“We are not here to fight. We are here to build a strong portfolio and to make sure the people get the service they deserve,” she stressed.

Tshilidzi Munyai from the ANC, however, welcomed the report and corrective measures that had been taken in terms of appointing a director-general. He also defended the department’s trip to New York.

“We are speaking of New York, 14 hours if you have a direct flight from Johannesburg. You can’t travel to New York on economy.

“Maybe it’s because since we came here, this 7th administration, this portfolio committee has not undertaken any study trip to understand,” he said.

In response to MPs, the minister said due processes would be followed.