Godongwana backs DA placing departments under administration

KwaZulu-Natal finance MEC and DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers says he has the full support of national finance minister Enoch Godongwana to assume greater control over the budgets of several provincial departments.

This assurance comes after warnings from ANC members that the provincial coalition government could collapse, after Rodgers put departments run by ANC MECs under administration due to their dire financial state.

Rodgers drew sharp criticism from some ANC politicians when he placed the education department, headed by Sipho Hlomuka, under administration in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), effectively restricting its basic spending.

He has also set his sights on the transport department, led by ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma.

Rodgers said in an interview this week: “I often engage with the minister of finance — who’s obviously a member of the ANC — and he just keeps telling me, ‘Do what you’re doing. You’re doing the right thing, it’s the principle that you’re working on.’”

Rodgers said talk about the possible collapse of the government of provincial unity was exaggerated, and that he had a good working relationship with ANC leaders in government, including Hlomuka and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

Hlomuka’s department has deep financial woes, including debts totalling R1.2bn dating back to 2023.

“I’m trying to build an ethical state and ensure that the PFMA and regulations are complied with. And it doesn’t sit well with some people. I certainly don’t bring politics into decisions I make,” he said.

“The department of education is financially in a crisis, and there is inconsistent and irregular expenditure. And it was for that reason that I went to the cabinet in March of this year to say we’re placing it under Section 18 of the PFMA. [This] means that Treasury then intervenes in the spending of money. All we are trying to do is stabilise it.”

Rodgers said the provincial treasury had turned things round for the social development and health departments, and had now set its sights on Duma’s transport department.

“The natural thing is to say this MEC of finance and DA leader is now targeting ANC departments, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Every time there’s been a problem with education, I’ve stepped up and I’ve helped them and assisted them where I can.

“Going forward, we’ve also got to start redoing the methodology of budgeting. The historical expenditure plus CPI is not going to get us out of this space. We’re going to have to relook at our envelope of money.”

Rodgers said the province had to protect its frontline departments, such as health and education.

“I’ve discussed this extensively at cabinet. It’s going to be a difficult exercise because some departments that are not critical departments are going to have to actually give up some of their budgets,” he said.

The ANC entered into a coalition with the DA and IFP last year after it failed to secure a majority in the province, falling from 55% in 2019 to 17%. The unity government is led by IFP Premier Thami Ntuli, whose party has also been at odds with the ANC in the province.

Referring to the DA elective congress scheduled for next year — where party leader John Steenhuisen will be seeking re-election — Rodgers said he continued to enjoy an “extremely fruitful relationship” with Steenhuisen.

“John and I served on the provincial executive together in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, and I have high respect for him. I have no idea who’s going to be contesting for federal leader. I think we should allow that to unfold, because that is one’s democratic right, to look at all the candidates. I walked a long road with John, and I’m happy to continue.”

Rodgers said he would also be paying attention to those contesting to replace federal council chair Helen Zille.

He added that this term was his last as provincial leader.

“I’d like to see my term out as MEC of finance, but I’ve indicated I’ll not be standing for any position in the province. I would like to see some young blood. I think you get to a point as a leader where you should have been grooming young people to put their hand up and take the stand.”