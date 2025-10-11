Online education surge sparks concerns over matric

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umalusi, the council responsible for quality assurance in general and further education and training, has raised concerns over the growing number of unregulated institutions offering online education and national senior certificates (NSC) without proper oversight.

The issue has come into sharp focus after a surge in online learning since the Covid pandemic.

With many pupils moving to digital platforms, Umalusi has been working with assessment bodies and the basic education department to update policies and ensure online education is delivered to acceptable standards.

However, the council says significant gaps remain.

Basic education senior manager Biki Lepota said there was no legal framework that regulated how online institutions should operate under Umalusi, including how they register, get accredited and are monitored.

“Umalusi is obligated to visit accredited brick-and-mortar schools regularly to ensure education is up to standard. But we can’t do the same for online schools because no regulation compels us to,” Lepota said

Umalusi has outlined a list of non-negotiables for online schools and assessment bodies, aimed at protecting the quality and integrity of the NSC. These include:

Final NSC exams must be written in person at registered examination centres in South Africa — not online.

Only credible schools that follow the national curriculum for grades 10 to 12 may be registered.

Pupils can only be entered for grade 12 if they have completed grades 10 and 11.

School-based assessment (SBA) marks — such as tests and projects completed during the year — must be verified and moderated at multiple levels.

Assessment bodies must ensure online schools follow all Umalusi rules and be ready to prove compliance if required.

“These rules ensure that all learners — whether attending school in person or online — are held to the same standards, especially when it comes to assessments and final exams,” Lepota said

The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) has 46 registered online and/or distance education providers, with 6,143 registered candidates for the 2025 academic year.

Acting chief executive officer Theo Mashazi said pupils prefer online writing for reasons such as flexibility, self-paced learning, cost-effectiveness and reduced disruption.

When it comes to online exams, Sacai does not conduct the NSC exam online. It is written in a physical exam setting with credible invigilation under the authority of Sacai, similar to any public or independent school.

She said Sacai complied with exactly the same quality assurance standards set by Umalusi.

Sacai had implemented a system of close monitoring of all SBAs and a system of common examinations. They conduct workshops for all teachers on credible marking and moderation practices⁠.

To ensure that all SBAs are written in exam-like conditions for reliable results, the use of online invigilation apps and invigilator training is provided. Most importantly, institutions and Sacai make it a priority that marks are trustworthy and provide a true reflection of the learner’s abilities.

Despite these steps, the council has stressed the urgent need for formal regulations to govern online education providers and bring them in line with the country’s broader education quality assurance framework.