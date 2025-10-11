Illegal miners use ambulance to access Westonaria mine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Management at Sibanye-Stillwater's Cooke 2 mine caught illegal miners and security personnel as well as ambulance staff when they busted a criminal plan of zama zamas to use a state ambulance to smuggle the men in and out of their premises.

Illegal miners have found a novel way to move in and out of mines in the gold-rich Gauteng town of Westonaria: a state ambulance.

Mining group Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed such an incident at its Cooke 2 mine, while a police source says reports of illegal miners — known as zama zamas — being smuggled in and out of mines in an ambulance are becoming more common.

James Wellsted, Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president for investor relations and corporate affairs, told the Sunday Times an investigation had revealed staff working on the mine premises were offered R20,000 each to allow the illegal miners access to the mine.

The mine is currently under rehabilitation.

Wellsted said on July 12 the mine’s control room had spotted guards opening the gate for a state ambulance, after which 16 “unidentified individuals dressed in white overalls” exited the vehicle. Two were pulling a wheelie bin and one was carrying a toolbox.

“The individuals were observed entering the cage area, [and were] joined by four mine employees. The cage subsequently descended underground,” he said.

The mine is guarded by private security company Bidvest Protea Coin (BPC).

“The BPC manager was notified and attended the scene,” Wellsted said, adding that three BPC employees were immediately removed from the site.

They were interviewed before they were removed.

“The first BPC crew member stated that earlier in the morning the BPC supervisor informed him that an ambulance would arrive and that they should open the gate. Upon arrival, the ambulance was already outside gate 3. He then received the gate key from the driver and opened the gate, allowing the individuals access.”

Another BPC employee had “corroborated the above account”, claiming that the supervisor had informed them to expect and assist the ambulance.

“He further alleged that the supervisor handed him the gate keys and mentioned that each person involved would receive R20,000,” Wellsted said.

He added that an internal docket had been opened and the incident was taken up with Bidvest management. “The EMS driver and assistants have cases registered against them by the department of health.”

Wellsted said the Cooke employees implicated were on suspension and facing disciplinary procedures.

The police source told the Sunday Times that investigations had revealed that the “going rate” was R100,000 a trip. “That money is shared by however many staff are onboard. Of course, the zamas then have to bribe people on the mine and the security side as well.

“We understand that this practice started in July when zamas [had] an emergency in Cooke 2 mine’s shaft 2. EMS was called. They went to the mine, stabilised the miners and left the grounds with them, but the zamas never made it to a hospital or a clinic.

“It is believed some of the zamas’ bosses met them and paid for them to be let go. The relationship is alleged to have started there.”

The health department did not respond to questions.

BPC said it could not comment “as the company is bound by confidentiality agreements”.