IN PICS | Celebrating ‘a long walk to economic freedom’

Kim Jayde during the launch of season 3 of her reality show "Kicking It With Kim Jayde" at Artistry in Sandton.

It was the sort of do where there were almost as many bodyguards, minders and drivers as guests, with black-clad staff brandishing gold “protocol” chest pins ushering dignitaries, including captains of industry, ambassadors, politicians, a former First Lady and tribal leaders, to their seats in a lavishly decorated room.

If you needed further proof that the 30th birthday celebration for Community Investment Holdings (CIH) was a sparkling affair, look no further than the shimmering gown co-founder prof Anna Mokgokong showed up in.

“How many crystals are beaded onto the dress?” I asked the lady of the hour’s designer, Jeff Seleka.

“Thousands. Swarovski’s of course,” said the Pretoria designer who goes by Jeff International.

Joe Madungandaba and Prof Anna Mokgokong during the 30 year anniversary celebration of their company Community Investment Holdings (CIH) in Hyde Park. (MASI LOSI/Masi Losi)

This was Thursday evening at Summer Place which, back in the 1980s, was built as the home of oil baron Marino Chiavelli (said to have made his coins breaking the apartheid era oil embargo against South Africa) before Solly Krok of the entrepreneurial Krok brothers snapped it up and converted the Hyde Park, Johannesburg, property into a chic event venue.

No grey skies nor a sprinkling of rain could dampen the mood as guests — including flamboyant KZN businessman Vivian Reddy, communications titan Irene Charnley, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa and retired general Solly Shoke — mingled.

I meet CIH’s other co-founder, Atteridgeville-raised accountant Joe Madungandaba who, as CEO, has helped steer the company, which has interests in health care, ITC, energy and logistics, into an African powerhouse with a turnover of more than R20bn.

Also in our midst were industrialist Khudu Pitje and his wife Kgomotso, property magnate Sisa Ngebulana (who could be a stand in for an Oscar trophy in his gold suit) with his wife Ayanda (in matching gold gown) and a former first lady who happens to be prof Anna’s Pretoria neighbour.

Businessman Sisa Ngebulana and his wife Ayanda Ngebulana during the 30-year anniversary celebration of Community Investment Holdings (CIH) in Hyde Park (MASI LOSI/Masi Losi)

“I live down the street,” explained Bongi Ngema-Zuma, wife of former president Jacob Zuma.

Into the ballroom and here’s an A-Lister tip: if you find your starters already waiting at your table, don’t expect culinary fireworks. Our caramelised beetroot and feta tart with roasted mini beets, honey drops and carrot coulis first course looked the part but my palate was left wanting.

However, I can’t fault our mains, which were served “family style”. We — I shared a table with former SAA spokesperson Rich Mkhondo, Oceans Umhlanga Development CEO Brian Mpono and Kgosikgolo (paramount chief) Tebogo Motheo Mamogale of the Bakwena ba Mogopa traditional community in the North West — helped ourselves from dishes of ribeye steaks served with crushed potatoes and hollandaise sauce, line fish drizzled with lemon and garlic sauce, honey, thyme and feta crumbed chicken thighs, rosemary and lemon marinated lamb chops and wild mushroom risotto.

Former First Lady Bongi Ngema-Zuma and businessman Vivian Reddy during the 30 year anniversary celebration of Community Investment Holdings (CIH) in Hyde Park. (MASI LOSI/Masi Losi)

The sustenance was appreciated because we were in for a night long on speeches — the programme listed eight, including a toast by Vivian. First up was Joe’s son Sifiso Madungandaba who delivered the welcome, while Anna’s son, Neo Maboe, shared how the young bloods were driving innovation in the company, which is set to open Africa’s largest wind farm in the next few months.

We also learnt that, despite the company’s success, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing: Anna, speaking as CIH’s chair, said they wear “badges of honour as Titanic survivors”. Joe, paraphrasing the title of Madiba’s autobiography, described the company’s journey as a “long walk to economic freedom”.

At momentous occasions such as a three decade milestone, speeches are expected — but dressing up to the nines to spend 43 minutes watching something that could be viewed from the comfort of the couch isn’t. That was on the menu the day before at the official launch of new cable channel, Bravo Africa, which was held at the newly opened Grand Ballroom at the Four Seasons Westcliff in Joburg.

Entertainer Somizi Mhlongo and TV personality Minnie Dlamini during Bravo Africa's launch at The Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel. (MASI LOSI/Masi Losi)

Mind you, if I was a Real Housewives fan, I probably would have lapped up all the feathers being ruffled and designer threads on view in the first episode of the latest in the franchise, Real Housewives of London.

Celebs including Minnie Dlamini, Somizi Mhlongo, Thembisa Nxumalo (née Mdoda), Candice Modiselle, Jason Willemse, Siya Sangweni, Sachi Okada and Roxy Burger viewed the full episode before it airs here for the first time today on a channel big on reality TV offerings.

On the other hand, the event organiser’s genius move was enlisting pop culture commentator Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe as the day’s host. His excitement was infectious — and his impromptu performance of the Single Ladies dance routine (after a nudge from comedian Jason Goliath) was worth watching on repeat.

Also present was media personality Kim Jayde, who later hosted a special screening of her own at Artistry in Sandton.

This time it was a snappy 15 minutes to check out the first episode in the latest season of her self-funded and self-produced YouTube series, Kickin’ it with Kim Jayde which sees the sneaker aficionado on a whirlwind trip to New York, Los Angeles, Joburg and Cape Town.