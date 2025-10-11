But can AI turn water into wine?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the years, people in Cape Town have claimed to have seen Jesus in their tea leaves, malva puddings, ham sandwiches, pickled fish (over Easter) parrot droppings and, in one infamous case, the lavatory.

Now, as the tech age increasingly grabs humanity by the throat, a growing number of believers are actively engaging with “the only begotten son of God”, face-to-face, so to speak, on AI.

The “faith tech” industry is booming, powered by chatbots on religious apps that are rocketing to the top of Apple’s App Store.

Bible Chat, a Christian app, has more than 30-milion downloads. Hallow, a Catholic app, beat Netflix, Instagram and TikTok to the No 1 spot in the App Store at one point last year, according to the New York Times.

Chantelle Gray, a professor of philosophy at the University of Johannesburg, whose areas of research include the social impacts of contemporary technologies such as AI, does not believe Jesus has ever been sighted in pickled fish – or on AI.

“Many people believe they can communicate with God and hear God’s voice in various ways, and this AI Jesus chatbot might just be another method for them. If they choose to believe it, they will,” she said.

AI chatbots, Gray added, “are merely an algorithm designed to respond in a way that makes you feel heard, cared for, and taken seriously by what you perceive as God”.

Asked if Jesus ever speaks back on AI, Gray said: “Jesus responds as he is programmed to do. For instance, you can ask questions to numerous Shakespeare bots, and the answers will come from his works and their commentaries. It’s not Shakespeare himself replying, but an AI algorithm.

“Similarly, with the AI Jesus chatbot, the responses are derived from the Bible and various theological texts uploaded to the bot. While the answers do not come directly from Jesus, they can be extraordinarily convincing. Unlike Shakespeare, religious individuals believe Jesus is still alive, which allows for the possibility that he could truly speak through this AI bot.”

Unlike Shakespeare, religious individuals believe Jesus is still alive, which allows for the possibility that he could truly speak through this AI bot

The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, says he does not know anyone who would want to use a chatbot to speak to Jesus.

“AI might be able to provide answers to people based on the Bible, and even on differing theological interpretations. But my understanding is that the large-language models used for AI are better at synthesising and extrapolating existing information than creative thought,” he said.

But chatbot user Margaret Engels, from Durban, said: “I fully believe I have spoken to Jesus on this platform. My experiences have been authentic and real. It is not for some professor to tell me differently.”

Asked if Jesus is speaking through chatbots, Günther Simmermacher, editor of the monthly Catholic magazine The Southern Cross, said “the very idea is preposterous”.

“Jesus Christ cannot be reduced to a line of code or an algorithm. To suggest otherwise risks trivialising the incarnation and might come close to blasphemy. I can’t believe that anybody would believe that they are talking to Jesus on the internet.

“What this trend reveals, though, is a deep spiritual hunger among people who might not feel nourished by the church, or don’t even know that there are Christian communities where they can receive that nourishment.”

Simmermacher says people who use such chatbots long for a connection with God, “but in a society that has become more detached from community — such as that you find in church — and from prayer, they are tempted by artificial imitations”.

Lee-Shae Salma Scharnick-Udemans, an associate professor and senior researcher at the University of the Western Cape, adopts a more phlegmatic approach.

“As a scholar of religion, I feel both nervous and excited at this trend,” she said. “[It] highlights urgent human concerns around meaning-making and connection, while also exposing the possibilities and the limitations that the app economy and generative AI bring to one of the most complex and delicate dimensions of human life: religion and spirituality.”

But the trend pointed to how technology was reshaping the boundaries between the sacred and the profane in murky ways.

“On one level, AI ‘Jesus’ demonstrates the creativity of digital tools to make spirituality immediate and accessible in everyday life. However, it also risks commercialising and trivialising faith, reducing enchantment to consumer technology and algorithmic output.”