Limpopo speaker’s R3m car gathering dust in basement

A luxury Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 D allegedly purchased for Limpopo legislature Speaker Makoma Makhurupetje is gathering dust in the basement parking of the provincial legislature

This week, when the Sunday Times enquired about the vehicle, the legislature threatened the publication for being in possession of a photograph of the car, saying this violated national security laws.

Makhurupetje came under fire in May when it emerged that two luxury cars — a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d and a BMW X5 — had been purchased for her office at a total cost of R6m. The vehicles were allegedly earmarked for her and her deputy speaker, respectively.

The current recommended retail price for an entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d is R2.4m, while an X5 sells for R1.7m. A tender for the two cars was awarded for R6m.

At the time, Makhurupetje said she knew nothing about the new vehicles, and that if an investigation found they had cost R6m, she would return the Mercedes allocated to her. She is believed to be driving the BMW X5 she inherited from the previous speaker, which has a mileage of 188,000km.

Since then, at least one employee has been suspended, but the Mercedes remains registered to the provincial legislature and parked in the basement.

Legislature spokesperson Andries Lekalakala said the legislature building was a “national key point”, and that enquiries about the car’s location could constitute a violation of national security laws.

“Any invasion, or collusion in the performance of such an activity, is a violation of the national key point or critical infrastructure legislation. The legislature reserves the right to take action against anyone acting in violation of these laws,” he said.

Lekalakala said the issue had been “ventilated before the oversight mechanism committee in July and September under section 4 of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act”.

“The legislature and the speaker have taken the committee into [their] confidence regarding the process under way. We deem the matter sub judice and will respond once the process concludes.”

According to the ministerial handbook, provincial legislatures are allowed to procure one vehicle per seat of office, subject to a price limit set by the finance minister, which now stands at R1.1m.

The Conty Lebepe Foundation, a nonprofit organisation advocating for the poor and marginalised, accused Makhurupetje of misleading the public and the legislature about the purchase.

The foundation has written to the legislature demanding Makhurupetje’s immediate resignation and a public apology to Limpopo residents.

“The car is parked in the basement of the legislature, and some officials involved in the bidding process for the vehicles were suspended,” Lebepe said.

He added that the legislature’s spending was out of touch with Limpopo’s economic realities.

“Millions have been spent on a car that is collecting dust in the basement. Meanwhile, the province is grappling with power-supply issues and high unemployment. Residents only matter during election season.”

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union Limpopo provincial secretary Moses Maubane confirmed that a staff member had been suspended in connection with the vehicle purchases.

“We have requested a meeting with the speaker to understand who authorised the purchase of the cars. From the information at our disposal, the car has not been returned to the dealer,” he said.

Advocate Franco Marx, a DA member of the Limpopo legislature, said the issue remained under investigation by the body’s oversight mechanism.

“I’m aware of the allegations, but they are part of an ongoing investigation. A report will be submitted to the relevant portfolio committee,” Marx said.

Limpopo politicians have long had a taste for luxury cars. In 2018, it was reported that senior provincial figures spent R8m on vehicles, including Mercedes-Benzes, Range Rover Sports, Jeep Grand Cherokees, VW Touaregs and Lexus SUVs.