Row over calls to free orangutan born in captivity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ban Animal Trading’s (BAT) renewed efforts to free Opal, a Bornean orangutan, from a zoo near Pietermaritzburg where she has been kept for nearly half a century.

Calls by animal activists to relocate Opal, the Pietermaritzburg zoo’s orangutan, after 45 years in captivity are being labelled “idiotic” — and potentially fatal for her.

That’s according to retired primatologist Dr Bob Venter, founder of Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo, after renewed efforts by animal rights group Ban Animal Trading (BAT) to free the ageing Bornean orangutan.

A nonprofit organisation, BAT — whose long-term goal is to end the exploitation of animals in zoos, aquariums and circuses — has been fighting for Opal’s liberation since 2015.

Their latest campaign — Get Vocal for Opal — was launched last month on World Orangutan Day, and aims to have Opal assessed by an independent veterinarian and primate expert to determine whether she can be safely relocated to a sanctuary that more closely resembles her natural environment.

Touted by animal rights activists as the world’s loneliest orangutan, Opal was born in captivity in 1980 at the Natal Zoological Gardens, owned by the family of the late circus entrepreneur Brian Boswell.

Located in Cato Ridge, about 20km outside the KwaZulu-Natal capital, the zoo’s main attractions include big cats such as lions, tigers and a liger. Opal’s partner died and her baby was removed amid controversy a few years ago.

A zoo spokesperson — who asked not to be identified because of social media bullying — is adamant Opal is comfortable in her environment.

“All the orangs at the zoo have passed away from various causes; like people, some pass away unexpectedly and some live to a ripe old age. The fact is that no-one can speak for her demeanour or state of mind or health better than those who care for her daily,” the spokesperson said.

Central to BAT’s campaign for Opal’s relocation are claims that she has been deprived of anything that is natural to her.

Opal’s roughly 550m² enclosure is a walled rectangular lawn featuring a large wooden climbing structure with a built-in hammock and monkey bars. Concrete steps lead down to a wide moat, beyond which visitors can view her through a fence. She also has access to a night shelter, where she can retreat from prying eyes or take cover from the elements.

“Did humanity learn nothing from Covid?” asked BAT director Prathna Singh, labelling Opal’s solitary confinement unethical, inhumane and unacceptable.

Sky Gordon, Nicky Arthur, Prathna Singh, Melissa Felt and Amanda Howard at the Get Vocal for Opal fundraiser in Ballito recently (JACQUELINE HERBST/JACQUELINE HERBST)

Last Sunday, about 220 runners and walkers took to the streets of Ballito on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast to help raise awareness and funds.

Pietermaritzburg SPCA senior inspector Dudu Moodley agrees with Venter.

Having undertaken regular inspections to ensure the welfare of Opal — with the most recent done on April 14 — Moodley said she was satisfied Opal’s needs were being met.

“We are of the opinion that Opal’s welfare is not being compromised,” Moodley said. “She is of an advanced age, and relocation from the only environment she has known could have a detrimental impact on her overall wellbeing. For this reason, such action would not be advised.”

Singh said that while they did not have detailed relocation plans — and an estimate of what they may cost — in place, they had a vet and a sanctuary lined up. Veterinary costs and translocation plans would be guided by what the vet found after studying Opal’s medical history and conducting an assessment.

“We have a sanctuary … willing to take Opal should she be fit for relocation, and they are willing to build a suitable enclosure for her," Singh said. “And the vet that we have specialises in primates and in the translocation of animals.”

While Singh insisted that the zoo had ignored all BAT’s attempts at communication about the proposed veterinary assessment, the zoo said it had never objected to such a review.

The zoo has also questioned the impact of a decade of activism, noting that Opal remains blissfully unaware of her fame.

“Has anything really changed for her? None of the people who are so unhappy with Opal’s situation have ever offered donations or financial support to build a new facility or improve her enclosure.”