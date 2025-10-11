Umhlanga residents reject gambling venue and its ‘temptations’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The proposed development lodged by Star Bingo KZN would see more than 100 electronic bingo machines installed inside Umhlanga Plaza on Lagoon Drive.

Umhlanga residents are pushing back against plans to open a gaming venue in the heart of the coastal suburb, saying it threatens to alter its family-friendly image and strain local infrastructure.

The proposed development by Star Bingo KZN would see more than 100 electronic bingo machines installed inside Umhlanga Plaza on Lagoon Drive.

Kings Gaming & Entertainment MD Louis Chambi insists the establishment will operate as a “regulated bingo lounge” and not a casino. But residents describe it as a gambling hub that doesn’t belong in Umhlanga’s main tourism strip near its upmarket hotels and malls.

Chambi said the company had two existing bingo licences nationally and the current application was to relocate the eThekwini licence in the Bluff to Umhlanga.

The Umhlanga Ratepayers and Residents Association’s Terri Maclarty said a gaming licence had already been granted, so residents were objecting to the rezoning that would allow the casino to operate.

“Residents do not think it is suitable to have hundreds of slot machines in Umhlanga, from a moral point of view. We have overburdened and undermaintained infrastructure, so this will be an additional strain,” she said.

What usually results from an establishment offering slot machines could be negative for tourists. People begging, people stranded and loitering are all likely to be detrimental to tourism.” — Terri Maclarty, Umhlanga Ratepayers and Residents Association

“This type of establishment attracts a workforce earning just enough to live on and, in our opinion, the temptation will result in more poverty, which will be a negative.

“There are well-advertised casinos both on the northern side in Sibaya and in Durban for people on holiday to visit if that is their preference. What usually results from an establishment offering slot machines could be negative for tourists. People begging, people stranded and loitering are all likely to be detrimental to tourism.”

Sandy Papale, who has lodged a petition with more than 1,000 signatures, said increased foot traffic and late-night operations could increase crime, noise and unsafe conditions for residents and tourists.

“The placement of gaming terminals near residential areas risks normalising gambling addiction among youth and families, leading to financial exploitation and social harm,” she said.

Residents and businesses recently voiced concerns about a rising number of illegal activities in Umhlanga, including a brawl outside Oceans Mall last month in which a number of patrons were injured.

Ward 35 councillor Bradley Singh said a persistent pattern of “unchecked criminal activities” due to reduced policing was harmful to the area.

“We have made it unequivocally clear that this type of establishment is unwanted in Umhlanga. The introduction of a casino is expected to increase lawlessness, directly countering our tireless efforts to deter unwanted elements and eradicate criminal activity. To preserve Umhlanga as the ‘jewel of KZN’ we must ensure that all new developments align with our community’s commitment to safety and high standards.”

However, Chambi said the proposed establishment was not a casino but a licensed electronic bingo terminal (EBT) and limited payout machine (LPM) venue.

“It will open with 126 EBTs and 10 LPMs covering an indoor footprint of roughly 950m², classified under municipal zoning as a ‘place of entertainment’,” he told the Sunday Times.

There will be no table games or live casino facilities as it will be a regulated bingo venue — not a casino, although it is classified as a gaming establishment. The design is modern, safe and aligned with Umhlanga’s leisure tourism environment. — Louis Chambi, Kings Gaming & Entertainment MD

“There will be no table games or live casino facilities as it will be a regulated bingo venue — not a casino, although it is classified as a gaming establishment. The design is modern, safe and aligned with Umhlanga’s leisure tourism environment.”

The project was privately funded and the investment value, including equipment, was about R120m. It would lead to the creation of between 50 and 70 permanent jobs in operations, hospitality, security and compliance, Chambi said.

“Many objections are based on the misconception that this is a casino-scale operation, which it is not. There is no statistical evidence that an upmarket bingo facility negatively affects crime, safety, or social and moral standards. In many cases, similar facilities have coincided with improved crime and safety measures due to enhanced security.

“Noise is certainly not an issue.”

Concerns around safety, traffic and social impact would be addressed through strict compliance, enhanced security partnerships with the Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) and police, as well as managed parking plans.

The company was collating all objections to submit a comprehensive response to the municipality, Chambi said.

“The municipal committee will then review all submissions and technical reports before reaching a final determination. During this period, the company will engage with community stakeholders to address misconceptions and concerns constructively.”

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said after the objections and responses were reviewed and the necessary checks completed, the application would be submitted to the joint advisory committee for a recommendation.

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Regulatory Authority interim CEO Portia Baloyi said zoning matters were handled by the municipality.

“A business licence is one of the critical requirements for licensing a bingo hall. One of the aspects which has to be confirmed before issuing a business licence is whether the proposed area for operating a bingo hall is correctly zoned,” she said, adding that 22 bingo halls are operating in KwaZulu-Natal.