Water utility exec suspended for trying to stop New York trip

Zandile Mhlongo from uMngeni-uThukela Waterboard taking part in the the New York Marathon 2024. Picture: Trent Wellott

A top executive at the troubled uMgeni-uThukela Water (UUW) utility has been suspended for attempting to stop one of his colleagues from flying to New York to run in a marathon at a huge cost to the entity.

UUW chief governance and compliance officer Sibusiso Madonsela was on Thursday frogmarched out of the organisation’s head office in Pietermaritzburg at the behest of CEO Sandile Mkhize after he resolved to suspend Madonsela.

This was after Mkhize wrote to Madonsela on Tuesday, asking him to explain, by noon on Thursday, why he should not be suspended over his decision in October last year to decline a sponsorship application made by supply chain management official Zandile Mhlongo to fly to New York for a marathon.

Mhlongo’s first-class flight came at a cost of more than R125,000, while a further R77,800 was splurged on “deluxe” accommodation at the Marriott Marquis hotel on Times Square.

The Sunday Times exposed the costly junket last week — along with other staff sporting trips to Dubai and the UK at a cost of close to R400,000.

Mhlongo undertook the trip to the Big Apple after Mkhize overruled Madonsela, who had declined the request for sponsorship on the grounds that it was not in line with UUW’s sponsorship policy.

Whistleblowers are now questioning the CEO’s decision to suspend Madonsela a year later, calling it “outrageous” and “a witch-hunt”. They argue that it is senseless to suspend Madonsela for doing his job and trying to save the embattled water utility some money.

In his notice of suspension to Madonsela, Mkhize accuses him of insubordination for turning down Mhlongo’s sponsorship application, claiming only he had the final say on the matter.

“As per UUW’s delegation of authority, only the chief executive is delegated to approve or disapprove sponsorship requests of between R10,000 and R500,000,” Mkhize wrote on Tuesday this week.

“Your conduct is therefore considered a serious breach of these protocols and may amount to usurping the power of the chief executive by making yourself a final decision maker on matters you do not have delegated authority [over]. This constitutes gross insubordination.”

He further accused Madonsela of bringing the UUW “into serious disrepute” after the Sunday Times exposé, though he does not know the paper’s sources.

Mkhize on Friday referred requests for comment to UUW’s spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, who said the utility’s policies prevented him from discussing labour-related matters with the media.

“In keeping with these policies, and out of respect for confidentiality and the rights of all individuals involved, we will not be commenting on specific personnel matters or ongoing internal procedures,” he said.

When approached for comment on Friday, Madonsela also said UUW policy prevented him from speaking to the press.

Visvin Reddy, a former UUW board member — who is now an MK Party MP serving on the portfolio committee on water & sanitation — said Madonsela’s suspension was “unacceptable”.

“The suspension and public humiliation of Mr Madonsela is absolutely shocking and unacceptable,” he said. “To have a senior official frogmarched out of the building like a criminal, without due process, is just disgraceful. It is a clear act of intimidation meant to silence those who dare expose wrongdoing.

“I know Mr Madonsela personally from my time as a board member. He is an ethical, disciplined and dedicated professional who has always placed public interest above personal gain. I can confirm with absolute certainty that he would never breach confidentiality or speak to unauthorised persons about internal matters.”

Meanwhile, UUW’s relaxed approach to financial prudence seems to have come back to haunt it, as CFO Thami Mkhwanazi this week issued a memorandum to staff introducing cost-containment measures.

The measures, he said, were necessitated by an economic downturn related to several events, including nonpayment by municipalities, significant increases in construction projects, increases in input costs, and an increase in staff costs.

“The organisation has previously allowed budget overruns on cost items. This behaviour has to change and all expenditure for the 2025/26 financial year will have to be in accordance with the budgeted amounts,” he said in the memo, issued on Friday.

All above-budget spending would require prior approval. “Employees are therefore urged to take due care when procuring and contracting financially, ensuring that this is within budgetary values.”

The Sunday Times has previously reported that water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina’s department is investigating R2m in extra board fees — for overtime — that the board paid itself, after the previous minister had rejected them.

In a June management report, the office of the auditor-general warned the board of UUW that the chaotic state of financial management at the entity could “lead to service delivery and going-concern implications in the medium to long term if not addressed”.