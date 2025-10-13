Talents from Lehae and Gugulethu scoop R300k arts scholarships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lerato Sithole, who comes from Lehae near Joburg’s Lenasia, has ‘222’ tattooed on her throat, which, she says, means ‘I am at the right place, at the right time’ in numerology.

Her conviction is proving to be true as Sithole has just been named one of the two winners of the Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) Nyoloha Scholarship that will see both winners receive scholarships worth R300,000 to study at a South African arts institution of their choice.

The pair was selected from 15 finalists who made it through from 60 budding young artists from all nine provinces who participated in intensive fortnightly training. The visual artists were mentored by Dahlia Maubane, award-winning photographer, multimedia designer and arts facilitator.

The performing artists deepened their artistic ability and they were also – over a three-month period – mentored by award-winning musical theatre performer and practitioner Grant Towers.

Sithole was selected as the visual/digital arts scholarship winner at an exhibition hosted at the MTN Head Office in Fairland recently.

“I am so excited and so honoured. The journey to get here has been worth it. The awards night was just amazing and I was there with my mom and dad and we are all shocked and happy. My dad always tells me it’s time to go to sleep as I work late into the night. He bought me a laptop because we didn’t have money to study and that’s how I got started. Now I am looking so forward to one day graduating,” she said.

Sithole describes herself as self-taught digital artist, having learnt the basics on YouTube, with a free subscription for Adobe Illustrator. She started out doing basic graphic design poster work for social media events, local musicians and service providers to earn money.

“I want to share the stories of black Africans in the art world, and to use my art as a voice for young people to be heard,” she said. She applied for the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship, made the cut and found that the three-month mentorship with Maubane helped build her confidence and taught her the value of personal branding.

The winner of the performing arts category was 21-year-old Alutha Siyo, a singer and musician from Gugulethu. He was informed of his success at a performing arts gala showcase hosted at the Market Lab.

“Ooof. When I heard I had won I was in disbelief. It’s surreal, I feel so much. I feel honoured and appreciative of the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme and the whole team,” he said.

Describing his interest in art, he said: “I didn’t grow up in the best neighbourhood, so I occupied myself with something that was going to build me. That was singing and music. Through this, I was able to share the stories about what was happening while keeping myself away from negative influences.”

He has always wanted to be a positive voice, encouraging people from where he comes from to live life in the right way. He is personally inspired by his mother, but admires Kanye West as an art produce and Kendrick Lamar “for his cadence and how he delivers his message. In terms of South African music I’m inspired by a jazz band called Kujenga.”

Siyo does his own vocals and used music production software to add keys, string or brass to mixes he masters himself. He has moved to Johannesburg and intends studying and training with AFDA.

“Joburg is like the Hollywood of South Africa,” he said.