Komani pensioner’s death highlights growing attacks on the elderly

The community of Lesseyton outside Komani, Eastern Cape, is reeling after the brutal murder of 74-year-old former teacher Nozipho Mtimba, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled in her home.

Mtimba’s body was discovered after family members raised the alarm when they couldn’t reach her by phone.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Monday, one of her relatives, Nomazotsho Kopolo-Mtimba, 71, said Mtimba had gone into town earlier that day to buy a few things.

“Her granddaughter became suspicious when she didn’t answer her calls and asked a neighbour to check on her,” said Kopolo-Mtimba.

The neighbour found the door ajar and the house ransacked. Her government pension grant money was also stolen.

People are deeply shocked and now live in fear for their loved ones, especially families with elderly relatives who stay alone. — Councillor Ntomboxolo Solani

She said the police were called and they discovered that her money was missing and clothes had been taken from her wardrobe.

“It seems as if the suspect came back again because the following day we found the cupboards empty and the food she had bought was taken,” she said.

Local councillor Ntomboxolo Solani said this was the first time their community had experienced such a horrific crime.

“We are a small village, and we usually deal with petty crimes. People are deeply shocked and now live in fear for their loved ones, especially families with elderly relatives who stay alone,” said Solani.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed that Mtimba died from strangulation.

“A person presumed to be the suspect was fatally assaulted by community members. However, investigations are ongoing. DNA samples were taken to determine whether a sexual assault occurred,” she said.

A hidden pandemic of abuse

Mtimba’s murder adds to a growing list of horrific crimes targeting elderly South Africans.

A study titled “Elder Abuse in South Africa: Measurement, Prevalence and Risk”, describes violence and neglect towards older people as a global public health and human rights concern, and a “hidden pandemic” due to widespread underreporting. The study estimates that one in six people aged 60 and older has experienced some form of abuse.

According to the 2024/25 national crime statistics, theft of personal property and consumer fraud are among the most common crimes affecting older adults, who are also vulnerable to physical and sexual violence, often at the hands of family members or caregivers.

A deadly year for South Africa’s elderly

Mtimba’s killing follows a spate of violent attacks against elderly citizens this year: