Ramaphosa preparing to testify in committees investigating police corruption, Presidency says

President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing to give evidence in the commissions that are investigating corruption within law enforcement, his spokesperson says.

The Sunday Times earlier reported that Ramaphosa is likely to be called to testify at the Madlanga Commission after it emerged that police minister Senzo Mchunu could have briefed him on the possible disbandment of the political killings task team.

Government sources said that if Ramaphosa did appear, it would probably be in camera due to national security concerns.

Allegations have been made in the parliamentary committee and the Madlanga Commission that Mchunu claimed to have briefed the president when he decided to disband the political killings task team.

Mchunu’s decision set in motion factional battles which have played out in the media among the highest-ranking police officials.

Mchunu is among Ramaphosa’s closest and most powerful allies in the ANC, having lobbied for his election in the 2017 and 2022 ANC elections.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was “closely observing and following the developments with both initiatives”.

“We are also aware that at some point, as the Presidency, we will need to make our own submission to both forums. I cannot preempt whether the ad hoc committee will call the president as such. So far, the evidence that has been given has not been against the president.

“There’s been a reference to the Presidency, and that does not necessarily translate to the president alone. What I think is important is we are not going to provide ongoing commentary against the evidence that is left or delivered at both these platforms or initiatives.

“Second, when we do make a submission, one of the key points that we will assert is that at no point in time did the president or the Presidency for that matter, seek to interfere or attempt to interfere with the operations of the South African Police Service, and we will be able to substantiate that .... So that’s important to underscore,” Magwenya said.

The president is satisfied that individuals appointed to that panel are fit for purpose and are suited in terms of assisting him in selecting the next NDPP. — Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

The inquiries into police corruption have almost buried any ambition for Mchunu to emerge as Ramaphosa’s successor in the race for ANC president. Mchunu had been touted as a possible contender for the top ANC job with some believing that he would receive Ramaphosa’s much-needed endorsement.

Claims that Ramaphosa was aware of Mchunu’s intention to disband the task team came during national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s testimony.

Ramaphosa is also facing a challenge from the DA, the second-biggest partner in the government of national unity, who are calling him out for his choice of individuals who would form a panel to choose the next top prosecutor.

Despite the DA’s criticism, Ramaphosa has dug in his heels with his office defending the list of individuals appointed to lead a panel that will select a new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

The DA has claimed that Ramaphosa had a desire to “fix the destruction of the criminal justice system orchestrated by his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma”. The DA said Ramaphosa has appointed a panel without the necessary expertise to find a suitable candidate.

Magwenya dismissed this, saying the DA’s job was to criticise the president. He said there had been no official correspondence delivered to Ramaphosa to substantiate its claims.

“The president is satisfied that individuals appointed to that panel are fit for purpose and are suited in terms of assisting him in selecting the next NDPP,” Magwenya said.

DA MP advocate Glynnis Breytenbach said that despite its urgent call on July 17 to begin the process to appoint an NDPP, the president has waited a full two months before acting.

“In addition to the 100-day time limit, the president’s selection panel raises concerns. To solve this crisis of his own making, the president has appointed a panel without the necessary expertise to find a suitable candidate. The National Prosecuting Authority has all but collapsed and is in dire need of leadership. The new NDPP will have to play an integral role in rebuilding it.

“Shockingly, the panel is completely devoid of criminal justice legal experts. Not a single member of the judiciary or criminal prosecution is included. How can a panel devoid of any prosecutorial expertise nominate candidates for the most important prosecutorial position in South Africa?” she said.