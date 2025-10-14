South Africa’s Nemba honoured as a global leader in biodiversity policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sydney Nkosi from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment accepting the award from Dr Christopher Dunn, executive director of Cornell Botanic Gardens, current chair of the IUCN National Committee for the US.

South Africa’s National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba) has been recognised as one of the world’s eight best policies for “Living in Harmony with Nature and Future Generations” and was honoured with the World Future Policy Award 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Nemba and seven other pioneering laws and policy frameworks won what is regarded as the “world’s leading prize for policy solutions”.

“This year, the WFPA recognises exemplary policies that foster and enable a paradigm shift in policy making in the way we understand our role in nature and respect it ― the foundation of all life.

“The National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, or Nemba, adopted in 2004, is one of the world’s most ambitious biodiversity frameworks. Grounded in the constitutional right to a healthy environment, it secures intergenerational equity through a science-based governance system and safeguards biodiversity for present and future generations. The act introduced groundbreaking measures for threatened and invasive species, benefit-sharing and public participation,” the World Future Council (WFC) said.

This year’s winners were chosen from 41 nominations from 21 countries. An independent jury of international experts then identified the eight most outstanding policies.

“These groundbreaking frameworks tackle today’s urgent environmental challenges while safeguarding the well-being of future generations. They recognise the legal rights of nature and ecosystems, embed principles such as earth trusteeship and indigenous wisdom, and place intergenerational justice at the heart of decision-making. The laws make an outstanding contribution to the well-being of present and future generations of all living beings on Earth,” said the WFC.

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George said receiving the award is a testament to South Africa’s role as a global leader and pioneer in environmental management.

“This award reaffirms our commitment to living in harmony with nature, while securing opportunities for growth and jobs in line with the priorities of the South African Government of National Unity, and we receive it with deep pride and renewed determination,” said George.

“Since its creation, the World Future Policy Award has shown that visionary policymaking can change the course of history,” said Neshan Gunasekera, CEO of the WFC.

He said this year’s winners proved that safeguarding nature and the rights of future generations is not just an aspiration.

“It is possible, practical and already happening. They inspire hope, courage and action at a time when humanity urgently needs all of it.”

Katy Gwiazdon, executive director of the Center for Environmental Ethics and Law and chair of the Ethics Specialist Group, IUCN World Commission on Environmental Law, said conservation crises could not be separated from governance crises.

“The World Future Policy Award recognises this critical link between decision-makers and the impacts of their decisions on the community of life. We need compassion, we need creativity, we need courage. These winning policies can help lead us forward. They are ethics in action for the future of life.”

Dr Grethel Aguilar, director-general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), said the winners are a testament to the power of law to forge a sustainable and just future.

“These pioneering policies, which draw from the wisdom of indigenous and local knowledge systems, set a new standard for living in harmony with nature and future generations. We are proud to celebrate them at the IUCN World Conservation Congress, as we join forces to work together to shape a just world that values and conserves nature.”

Anda Filip, director for Member Parliaments and External Relations at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), added: “Now, more than ever, we need to be sharing and implementing good and effective policies that can turn the tide of the climate emergency and safeguard our precious Planet Earth, for our children and for future generations. Solutions are out there, and they should be seized with courage, solidarity and political will.”