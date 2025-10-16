Navigating new competition exemptions a double-edged sword for exporters, experts warn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While South African authorities have moved with speed to allow competitors to collaborate in promotion of exports in light of high tariffs imposed by the US, legal experts warn this does not shield local companies from foreign prosecution.

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau introduced the draft block exemption for the promotion of exports on August 12, just 12 days after US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African goods entering the US.

A second block exemption covering ports, rail and key feeder road corridors is already operational.

Block exemptions by the Competition Commission allow competitors to collaborate on export-related activities, such as joint marketing, shared infrastructure and coordinated logistics, to overcome market barriers and enhance international competitiveness.

Introducing the draft block exemption, Tau said the purpose was to mitigate the economic impact of the increased tariffs and to contribute to the resilience and growth of South African exports.

However, legal experts warn South African companies to be careful.

“You cannot export your cartel problem to another place in the world,” said Nicole Kar, partner at Paul, Weiss in London.

“If it’s a cartel domestically that’s immunised by domestic laws, it will be enforceable and challengeable under foreign laws if there’s an effect in the jurisdiction,” Kar said.

Kar was speaking during a recent webinar hosted by law firm Nortons Inc, where competition law specialists unpacked the two exemptions hastily introduced following US tariff pressures in August.

While speakers praised the Competition Commission for the speed with which it published the draft block exemption, Nina Greyling, director at Nortons Inc, said the draft promotion of exports exemption was ambiguous and contained some internal contradictions that could trap unwary businesses.

What the exemptions actually allow

The draft promotion of exports exemption permits coordination on logistics costs, joint infrastructure investment and “collective marketing of South African goods as a brand in export markets”.

Greyling said it was unclear what “collective marketing” meant. She asked, for example, whether apple producers could jointly approach an overseas supermarket group with unified pricing.

“The exemption doesn’t say.”

Greyling said what was more troubling was that the draft simultaneously permitted and prohibited market allocation.

“It exempts market allocation agreements but excludes ‘market allocation of goods and services sold to end customers or consumers’. ”

She said whether “end customer” meant a retailer like Sainsbury’s or the final consumer also remained unclear.

Greyling, however, said the ports, rail and key feeder road corridors exemption was more targeted.

“It allows coordination on port capacity, cargo diversion, joint infrastructure investment, and crucially, fixing purchase prices for inputs ― but explicitly prohibited fixing selling prices to customers or collusive tendering.”

Greyling said neither of these exemptions operated on self-assessment. Companies must obtain “in scope confirmation” from the commission, which typically responds within 30 to 60 days.

Greyling and another Nortons director, Anton Roets, who have recent experience with the ports, rail and key feeder road corridors exemption, encouraged engagement with the commission. In their experience, the commission responded within 48 hours and were very focused on trying to make this process work.

They said the approval came with certain strings because the commission imposed strict safeguards, which can include minute-keeping, recording discussions and regular reporting.

Kar explained that the European Commission operated differently when it came to block exemptions. Its block exemptions were self-assessed. No agency approval was required.

EU authorities also offered “comfort letters” for borderline cases which could be regarded as informal guidance that provided high confidence against prosecution. These “comfort letters” take one to two months to obtain.

Kar said South African exporters needed both South African approval and “comfort letters”.

Kar gave an example of a consortium of deciduous fruit producers obtaining South African approval for collective marketing to UK supermarkets. She said if this involved unified pricing that eliminated competition, it could constitute a hardcore cartel violation in Europe, regardless of the South African exemption.

“You should treat this as a very narrow South African-only channel. Think about whether any joint conduct could fall foul of international laws,” Kar said.

Kar pointed to European experience where collaborations that begin legitimately often expand over time until they cross into prohibited territory.

“You need to assess at the beginning and then assess as you’re running through your cooperation,” she said.

Panelists said these exemptions offered genuine opportunities for South African businesses struggling with logistics bottlenecks and tariff pressures. They said the commission’s willingness to engage quickly and constructively was encouraging.

However, they warned this was pioneering territory with significant legal complexity.

They advised companies to obtain detailed legal advice in South Africa before approaching the commission. They should also secure separate advice in every export destination market and should consider whether comfort letters or foreign block exemptions applied. They should also keep external counsel involved throughout to prevent “scope creep”.

Nortons MD Anthony Norton said this was not an ‘open sesame’ to go and collude or collaborate on whatever companies liked.

“The price of getting it wrong ― both reputationally and financially ― could dwarf any benefits the exemptions provide,” Norton said.

The draft export promotion exemption remains subject to finalisation. Companies were advised to monitor the Competition Commission’s website for the final version.