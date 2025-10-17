It’s a breeze: expert insights for matric exam preparation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From emotion-mapping to Gen Z-friendly learning tips, a Durban psychology college has concocted study hacks and strategies streaming on its YouTube channel, to help matric pupils navigate their final exams.

On Wednesday education quality assurance council Umalusi announced it was all systems go for the 2025 matric exams, set to start on October 21.

More than 1-million candidates will write examinations at about 9,400 examination centres.

With the final study stretch under way, the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) launched a 45-minute study hacks webinar to help Grade 12 pupils make informed decisions on how to approach the examinations.

“There’s such a churn of emotions around writing matric exams. It’s one of the biggest academic moments of your life ― not just the end of your school days, but the gateway to the adult life that you choose. The greatest challenge is going to be how you manage yourself over this period so that you can walk into each exam with confidence and focus,” said Juan-Pierre Moller, an educational psychologist and Sacap educator.

“Matric can feel like facing a mountain ― piles of pressure, notes, content, deadlines and uncertainties about how you are going to perform on the day. But there are ways to take control. After all, we climb a mountain one a step at a time.

“What you need are powerful tools, science-backed strategies and real-world tips to help you manage your study time and your mental wellbeing while keeping a steady focus on your goals,” said Moller.

The webinar unpacks how to create a personalised study timetable and gives insights into understanding past paper trends and how to use them effectively.

There is also a focus on unconventional study tricks and tips on time management in the exam room.

Experts also discuss how to develop a coaching mindset during exam season and share practical techniques to avoid burnout and anxiety.

Adam Willemse, a former high school teacher, shows matric pupils how to use a new colour-coded emotion mapping tool to reflect on, prioritise and schedule their revision.

Writing matric exams is unavoidable, so make lemonade from this lemon. Developing a coaching mindset to get you through the next weeks is going to help you be in control of your emotions and behaviours. — Adam Willemse, a former high school teacher

“We explore some smart ways to organise yourself and your studies that not just boost confidence but give you a real foundation for success.

“What also interests me are the methods that work so well for Gen Z, and we talk about how to become your own knowledge influencer over matric study time. It makes sense to use reels, TEDx talk and podcast formats to teach yourself, but it doesn’t replace good old bum in chair studying.

“Yet studying doesn’t have to be boring. You can create compelling summaries that help you remember the work,” said Willemse.

He said adopting a coaching mindset “while you navigate exam season is an effective tool for integrating your state of mind with your desired performance”.

This means focusing on the wins, even the small ones, and quickly letting go of any losses so that you stay on track.

It enables you to celebrate the victories and see the failures not as such, but as opportunities to learn and tweak your strategies and methods.

“When you are coaching yourself, you can use stress as a teacher and motivator instead of getting overwhelmed. A coaching mindset empowers you to use the stones that are thrown at you to build your empire, not to break you down.

“Writing matric exams is unavoidable, so make lemonade from this lemon. Developing a coaching mindset to get you through the next weeks is going to help you be in control of your emotions and behaviours,” said Willemse.

Tips for help exam performance:

• Focus on healthy eating

• Stay hydrated

• Get physically active and sufficient sleep

• Regular breaks are important to refresh your mind and stay balanced

• Use mindfulness exercises and stress-relief techniques to soothe anxiety and maintain calm

“The important thing to remember is that you have arrived at this matric moment in your life because you have prepared for 11-and-a-half years for this challenge,” said Moller.

We also need to keep things in perspective. Your whole life ahead is not hinging on every moment, or on each exam.

“Plan and organise yourself well, then stay flexible and adaptable as the process unfolds,” said Moller.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has also urged pupils to take care of their mental health during the exam period.

Sadag has launched initiatives specifically tailored for the class of 2025 which include TikTok Thursday, a weekly drop of short, relatable videos with breathing techniques, study tips and coping skills.

Another resource is the matric support toolkit, which offers calming techniques, motivational quotes, study planners and helpline numbers.

It is available on Sadag’s website and social media platforms, and many schools are distributing it directly to pupils.