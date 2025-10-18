South African fans face huge costs to chase World Cup dreams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa fans celebrates during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on October 14 2025.

Want to watch Bafana Bafana run out on the field in the US next year, at their first appearance at a Fifa World Cup in 16 years? Then you’d better put your house, your kidney and your car up for sale, cash in your two-pot and find a second job.

Between the cost of air flights, accommodation, visas and match tickets — which early indications suggest will be the most expensive in Fifa World Cup history — those earning rands will need to lay out hundreds of thousands.

The tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 next year, will be hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico — the first time three countries have shared the event. With 48 teams and 104 matches, it will be the largest World Cup in history, spread across 16 cities from Mexico City and Toronto to Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

According to Fifa Collect Analytics, ticket prices vary sharply by venue and category. Group-stage matches range from $197 (R3,400) in Monterrey, Mexico, to $615 (R10,600) in Los Angeles.

Fifa kicked off sales by selling a million single seat tickets for $60 (R1,050) as the cheapest starting point. They sold quickly and the rest of the tickets are to be released in stages, subject to Fifa’s “dynamic pricing” model.

The New York Times reported that seats for the final in New Jersey will cost between $2,790 (R48,700) and $4,210 (R73,500), with premium category-1 seats reaching $6,730 (R117,500). The least expensive category-4 seats for the final are expected to cost around $2,030 (R35,400).

Provisional ticket prices (Nolo Moima)

The UK-based Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), which represents football supporters and advocates for better fan engagement and cheaper ticket prices, has described the prices as “astonishing”.

The FSA’s embassy team told the Sunday Times: “If the cheapest ticket turns out to be $2,000 for the final, that is an unbelievable outlay for a game you’ve no idea if your team will qualify for. If fans are successful in obtaining a category 4 ticket from the first game to the last, that could set you back $3,180 (R55,230) at least. That is more than double what the 2022 Qatar World Cup cost. Combined with travel to the Americas and accommodation, this will be the most expensive World Cup for matchgoing fans we’ve ever seen, by some distance.”

The FSA has called for national associations to pressure Fifa to ringfence cheaper tickets for participating nations and to allocate those seats “behind the goals” to preserve atmosphere and accessibility. They also warned that Fifa’s “dynamic pricing” model — under which ticket prices fluctuate based on demand and sales pace — risks locking ordinary fans out of the stadiums entirely.

Rachael Penaluna, MD of Sure Travel, said sports travel had become increasingly complex — and costly.

“Sporting events are getting out of control so far as ticket pricing is concerned and risk leaving the ordinary sports fan behind,” she said. “I don’t understand the methodology behind having the World Cup in three different countries — it has never been done before and will be logistically challenging for die-hard fans.”

Penaluna warned that US visas are now more expensive and harder to obtain.

Hotels are expensive, transport is expensive and food is expensive — and those prices will skyrocket during the tournament. Airbnb prices in Marseilles for the Rugby World Cup were four times higher than usual. I cannot imagine how South African fans will be able to afford this, even for early-stage matches — Rachael Penaluna, MD of Sure Travel

“The basic visa cost is $185, and a new visa integrity fee has been introduced — $250 — so $435 or R7,500 before even buying an air ticket,” she said. “US visas take about four weeks to issue, but there is a waiting list of three months to get an appointment. With the World Cup in play, I suspect this time frame will be even longer.”

Canadian visas are an even bigger challenge, “taking up to 475 days — yes, really — to be issued currently. We are not offering to do Canadian visas through our business any longer; it is just not viable.

“Canadian visas cost around $185 (R2,290), and I have no idea how this will work when they are inundated with applications over that period.”

By contrast, South Africans do not pay for Mexican tourist visas, although the process still requires an in-person appointment at the embassy.

Chantal Gouws of Envoyage South Africa travel advisers estimates that a week-long trip to Mexico excluding match tickets will cost between R70,000 and R90,000 per person, covering flights, accommodation, meals and local transport.

Penaluna said packages offer the safest route for fans trying to secure legitimate tickets and reliable accommodation.

“I strongly suggest that fans purchase packages through a reputable operator like Edusport,” she said. “They have allocations of bookings for match tickets, transfers and accommodation. Scammers come out in their numbers for these types of events and can cause a lot of pain and financial loss to unsuspecting clients.”

A typical Edusport three-night group stage package starts at R61,390 per person sharing, including accommodation, breakfast, travel insurance, an eSIM, on-site support and a category-3 match ticket. A six-night group stage package costs about R117,099, while semifinal packages are R131,895, and a three-night finals package reaches R230,995 per person.

Flights are not included — and could add R20,000 to R30,000 per person depending on routes and timing.

Penaluna warned that the finals would likely be “a nightmare” in terms of cost and logistics.

