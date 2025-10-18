The pride of Bohlokong

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two stars are shining over Bethlehem. They are not leading three wise men to a newborn in a barn near Jerusalem, but soccer stars putting their Free State hometown on the global map.

Bafana Bafana players Teboho Mokoena, 28, and Sipho Mbule, 27, are shining a light on Bohlokong, a township of about 60,000 residents, plagued though it is by crime and drugs.

This week the township erupted in wild celebrations following Bafana’s win over Rwanda, helping the national team to qualify for the 2026 soccer World Cup — and hoisting the two homegrown heroes to a status rivalling the biblical baby.

No one was more proud than moms Manthati Mokoena and Matumane Mbule. The two have developed a friendship fuelled by a need to protect and support their famous sons, who cut their teeth at Harmony Sports Academy before graduating to the SuperSport United Academy. At professional level, the friends were teammates at the now defunct United and played together at Mamelodi Sundowns.

“As mothers, we are obviously happy to see these boys doing so well,’ Manthati said.” In Teboho’s case, he has always been an obedient, hard-working child. I always supported him; I attended his games while he was still a boy playing football at school. I would shout the loudest because I was very proud of him.

“The people of Bohlokong are happy for them and we appreciate their support. I have found a friend in Matumane as a mother whose son is also a professional footballer. I have always known her and her husband Bongani, and it is a wonderful feeling to have our boys doing well for their teams and the national team.”

On the football field, midfield warhorse Mokoena, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, is an intimidating figure. But off it he is a reserved man who dotes on his mother. An only child, he was instrumental in Tuesday’s victory

Matumane shares Manthati’s sentiments. She said her son, who plays for Orlando Pirates and is affectionally known by fans as “Master Chef” because he dishes strikers with good passes and also “cooks” the opposition, was the pride of the family. “He has brought us so much joy. Bohlokong has talent and Teboho and Sipho are living proof of that.”

“He kicked the ball from a very young age,” Manthati said with a chuckle. “His school shoes would be torn and my father, Teboho’s grandfather, spent a lot of money replacing neighbours’ broken windows because he packed such a powerful shot that the ball would travel a long distance and end up breaking windows.”

As Mokoena and his teammates took to the field on Tuesday, his mother was glued to the television together with Teboho’s grandmother, Mookho, and Mokoena’s cousins, Mosola and Mohau Mokoena. Maternal instincts convinced her that the midfielder could do with some motherly support, so she sent him a text message assuring him that they had the ability to defeat Rwanda and book their place at next year’s World Cup.

“I told him to relax, play his natural game and they would qualify, and that is exactly what happened,” she beamed.

Following the team’s victory, the Bohlokong community has not stopped celebrating their favourite sons.

“People stop me on the street and tell me how proud they are of him,” Manthati said. ”This community has been supportive of my son from a young age, and in return Teboho gives back to the community. During the off season, he hosts a football tournament with the hope of discovering the next big star from Bohlokong. I am proud and humbled by the man Teboho has grown into.”

They have put our province on the map. However, credit must go to their parents for instilling dedication, discipline and hard work in their sons. This is a lesson to other parents to support their children to become the best version of themselves — MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, Free State premier

Mokone Charles Molefe, Mokoena’s coach at Bodikela Junior Secondary School, is not at all surprised at Mokoena’s achievements. “He is extremely talented, and even as a young boy he was different from other boys his age,” he said. “Teboho had a powerful shot. The people of Bethlehem are proud of him. He put his township on the map.”

While South Africans are finally appreciating Mbule’s immense talent, his father, Bongani, always knew his son would reach dizzying football heights.

Bongani said he rang his son on Tuesday morning. “I told him that we have faith in the team and that they would qualify. Without taking anything away from Rwanda, our team is good and would not be denied entry into the tournament by Rwanda.

“Footballers dream of playing in the World Cup, and I am happy that my son contributed in ensuring our country will be taking part. Football runs in our family. I played football myself, and as a father I am proud to see my son playing at the highest level,” he said.

“Everybody is proud of him and we have not stopped celebrating since Tuesday.”

National team coach Hugo Broos will, in the months leading up to the tournament, announce his team, but Bongani is confident his son will make the cut. “He has the talent to make it into the final team and I am hoping that he will be going to the tournament,” he said.

Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae said the two footballers were the pride of the province. “They have put our province on the map,” he said. “However, credit must go to their parents for instilling dedication, discipline and hard work in their sons. This is a lesson to other parents to support their children to become the best version of themselves.”