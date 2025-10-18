Alumni fight for Rhodes Scholarships at Bishops

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Old Diocesan Union informed Bishops alumni this month it is unhappy with the decision by the Rhodes Trust to suspend the more than 120-year-old scholarships for alumni of four schools named in Cecil John Rhodes’s will. File photo.

Alumni from a leading private school have formed a “task force” to contest the suspension — on grounds of indirect racial discrimination — of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship awarded to past pupils of several top schools in South Africa to study in the UK.

The Old Diocesan Union (ODU) informed Bishops alumni this month that it was unhappy with the decision by the Rhodes Trust to suspend the more than 120-year-old scholarships for alumni of four schools named in Cecil John Rhodes’s will.

ODU chair Simon Koch told the Sunday Times the suspension had disregarded due process, including getting a court order.

The Rhodes Scholarship, established by Rhodes in 1902, awarded one alumnus each from Paul Roos Gymnasium, St Andrew’s College, the South African College Schools and Bishops the opportunity to study any field, fully funded, at the University of Oxford for up to three years. Over several years the four schools partnered with other schools as eligible recipients, bringing the number of schools to 13.

However, after obtaining two independent legal opinions, the UK-based trust halted the scholarships last year and sought permission to amend them.

“The schools scholarships have produced many impressive Rhodes Scholars. But they have also been contentious for decades. The four schools are relatively small, single-sex (male), fee-paying institutions and for parts of their history they were barred as a matter of South African law from admitting non-white students,” the Rhodes trustees said at the time.

“The Trust has been concerned for some time that, three decades after the end of apartheid and notwithstanding the addition of partner schools, the applicant and winner pools for the schools scholarships remain predominantly white. That does not reflect the South African student population. It is also at odds with the trust’s mission to create an international community of extraordinary future leaders without regard to race, based squarely on talent and potential alone.”

The ODU resolution sent to Bishops alumni recently says that in 2012 the four schools named in Rhodes’s will extended their scholarships to partner schools. For Bishops, these included:

Herschel;

St Cyprian’s;

St George’s Grammar; and

LEAP.

“The Rhodes trustees suspended the four scholarships on the basis that they believed they were illegal due to indirect racial discrimination, as defined in the UK Equality Act of 2010. In our view the Rhodes trustees acted ultra vires, directly discriminated against the beneficiaries and failed to engage with all beneficiaries prior to unilaterally suspending or, should we say, removing those scholarships,” the resolution reads.

The UK Charity Commission rejected the trust’s application, saying any change would have to be deliberated on by the high court in the UK.

“Since then, the trustees have actively resisted approaching the high court to obtain legal clarity. Yet the suspensions continue,” the resolution reads. “The four schools have been approached by the Rhodes trustees to consider a settlement, consisting of money to the schools and the expansion of the potential candidates, in the case of Bishops to a further 40-plus schools.”

The ODU said it had resolved to form the task force, the ODU Rhodes Scholarship Committee, to investigate the issues. Key members of the committee include Niall Carroll, Graham Thomas and Stephen Hofmeyr.

It is completely unacceptable for trustees to flaunt the terms of the trust deed and remove rights from beneficiaries without due process, which includes obtaining a court order. If the trustees are unable to conduct their duties lawfully, they should resign or be compelled to do so. We reject this attempt to expropriate the scholarships from the four schools and to remove rights that have been in place for over 120 years — Simon Koch, Old Diocesan Union chair

“The three ODs that will lead the team have been involved in this matter for some time already: two are Bishops Rhodes Scholars and one is a king’s counsel and deputy high court judge,” reads the resolution. “We will co-ordinate with representatives of the other schools and their alumni to assist in alignment of approach and pooling of ideas and resources.”

Koch said about 100 Rhodes Scholarships were awarded globally each year. Bishops, he added, has been open to all races since the early 1980s.

South African recipients of Rhodes Scholarships include:

retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron;

former Wits vice-chancellor Dr Loyiso Nongxa; and

late talk-show host, author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser.

“The Rhodes Trust’s suspension of the scholarships ... is illegal,” said Koch. “It is completely unacceptable for trustees to flaunt the terms of the trust deed and remove rights from beneficiaries without due process, which includes obtaining a court order. If the trustees are unable to conduct their duties lawfully, they should resign or be compelled to do so. We reject this attempt to expropriate the scholarships from the four schools and to remove rights that have been in place for over 120 years.”

The Sunday Times approached the schools, including their nine partners, for comment, but none was forthcoming.

The Rhodes Trust said it “respects our long historical association with the four schools, and it continues to be our hope that we can work together to create a new chapter of our partnership, one focused on broadening educational opportunity. The principles which will guide any change are set out in the UK Charities Act 2011 and take account of both current social and economic circumstances and the spirit of the original scholarship bequest.”