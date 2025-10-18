HOT LUNCH | Four novels and a master’s — and a doctorate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In normal circumstances the ridiculously high-performing Dr Kopano Matlwa Mabaso might be the sort of person to induce extreme performance anxiety in the underperforming team member of the lunch party. As it is, she is far too lovely in both her character and her person to cause such feelings to stir - despite the aforementioned brilliance.

Over our really exceptional sushi - a joyful surprise because I thought George’s in Hyde Park Corner was predominantly a famous steak spot - we discuss Kopano’s fourth novel Basadi, which she is about to launch, her high-powered job with the Bill Gates Foundation solving big world problems, and motherhood.

We also discuss the fact that she strikes me as being in possession of the same preternaturally youthful energy of her 21-year-old self, the same girl who, as a second-year medical student at UCT, wrote her European Union Award-winning debut novel Coconut on a whim and touched a chord in the South African psyche before following it up with her equally lauded Spilt Milk and Period Pains.

It is no surprise to me that she was a Rhodes Scholar - she embodies that kind of leadership and excellence. She lived in Oxford for several years and gained a master’s in global health science and a doctorate in population health. Obviously my mind runs to the prosaic - I wonder if the experience was anything like the tearjerker Netflix film My Oxford Year. She laughs. “On arrival, it’s sunny blue skies, it’s breathtaking. But the winters are hard.

“I was in Magdalen College. My daughter was born there a couple of years in, and so then I did more of the non-academic, non-ivory tower part of Oxford, meeting nurses and other moms at antenatal classes. So I had a full experience - but I was ready to come home.”

Her work with the Bill Gates Foundation is at the forefront of issues that have suddenly taken centre stage in global politics. “I work in child survival and, more recently, immunisation. It’s a real privilege to work for an organisation that’s prepared to see this to the distance. I work with incredible partners and really committed countries.”

She grew up in Mamelodi. “My parents were super strict. I look back now and as a mom of three I realise what it was like. I’m very grateful. I have parents who worked incredibly hard, overcame a lot, built beautiful careers for themselves and gave us everything, put us into good schools, gave us every opportunity. I’ve got a 12-year-old, an eight-year-old and a five-year-old who keep me very busy and very grounded. They saw the new book and went straight to the acknowledgements and were like - ‘we’re not mentioned here!’”

Medicine was an idea that was planted by her grandmother. “I remember when I was probably 10, there was a newspaper article about a little boy who had what I now know to be hydrocephalus. He couldn’t lift his head up, and I was so heartbroken. She said, if you become a doctor you can help kids like this. And that stuck with me. I’d always been fascinated with medicine. I love being a doctor, I am sad I didn’t stay at the bedside for longer, but I absolutely love the privilege of people sharing their stories, people really do let you into their lives, and I was super grateful for that.

“I think why I’m in public health is that a lot of what we see in South Africa at the bedside is socially determined - if you don’t have food and don’t have good health care and preventative services. And so I always felt like I wanted to go upstream and work on the bigger picture.”

It is this ability to see the story both in its entirety and from the bedside that makes her a compelling novelist. Basadi was born from the horrific GBV statistics - but told in granular personal detail.

“I was struggling with all of that, how it’s just like elevator music that kind of plays in the background of South African life. Like every other week, this woman got stabbed and killed and hanged, it’s just endless. And so I just started playing around with bringing that to a person, a marriage, a life, a story of a woman who’s in that situation and she responds very differently. It’s how most of these stories end. But also it’s a book about friendship, an unlikely friendship with a domestic worker, about resilience, about sisterhood. It’s about faith.

“I come from a family of incredible women, not necessarily headlining careers but just women who are fierce in and of themselves who built careers with the means and the circumstances that they could.

“I think of the incredible women in my own life, and I’ve also lived through many incredible women through the books I read. We’ve got fantastic examples here in South Africa, women leading in business and as entrepreneurs. But yet we’re still reporting all these women who are being killed in their marriages, almost weekly. I think that’s devastating in our society, right? And we become a little bit numb to it. So Basadi is my attempt to sit on the problem - not look away.”