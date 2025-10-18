Jukskei River pollution crisis sparks local action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Faecal bacteria readings in the Jukskei spike millions above safe levels. Heavy metals wash into the riverbed with the seasons. Plastic, rubble and household waste pile up until the first rains release them into the Crocodile River, which eventually lands in the Hartbeespoort Dam.

It begins as a trickle in Bertrams, bubbling to the surface near Ellis Park. But as it snakes through the city past Doornfontein, Bedfordview, Alexandra and Sandton, the Jukskei River becomes something else entirely: a stinking open conveyor belt of raw sewage, toxins, stormwater drain overflow, dumped household goods, building rubble and, further along, industrial effluent — laying bare Joburg’s failure to manage its most vital waterways.

So bad is the situation that in Waterfall Estate, Sandton, residents have spent R15m on a privately funded litter trap that intercepts about 2,000m³ of rubbish a year, which is disposed of through their own private funds.

Ageing pipes, blocked drains, broken stormwater systems, lack of maintenance and a low city budget for environmental matters, coupled with communities using stormwater channels as dumping grounds, are the root causes of the problem.

So says ward councillor Carlos da Rocha, in whose area the river surfaces.

“One of the main contributors is a collapsed, block-long stormwater drain between 5th and 6th streets in Bez Valley, while a nearby broken and vandalised litter trap adds to the mess.

Dead fish at a pond near Waterfall Estate, Johannesburg.

“We have been calling for repairs for two years with no luck. Residents in the area also have to be educated not to use stormwater drains to dump rubbish. We constantly find blankets, nappies, mattresses, fridges and dead animals in the drains. It is an enormous problem which is not going to be fixed any time soon,” he said.

From Bez Valley the river flows into Bruma, long plagued by foul smells. Ward councillor Neuren Pietersen said that after Bruma Lake was drained years ago, the city planted a wetland and installed a litter trap, but the river has since naturally bypassed the system.

“For years, Bruma Lake was a cautionary tale: drained, dredged and partially restored in the 2010s, only for sewage and litter to return. Gillooly’s Dam, fed by the Jukskei and smaller tributaries, is no better, plagued by dead fish and algal blooms,” he said.

Past Bruma, the Jukskei skirts Gillooly’s Dam and runs through the suburbs of Morninghill and Bedfordview, where residents describe their riverside lives as “a living hell”.

Longtime resident Gwen Doran said: “We moved here because of the beautiful river and the views. Now I wake up suffocating because of the smell. It permeates our whole house. We feel sick all day. We have been fighting for two years to get this problem addressed, but nothing has worked. There are 450 houses and 40 complexes, all affected. My property value has dropped from about R5.6m to about R3.5m.”

Two residents’ groups, Better Bedfordview and Better Senderwood, are attempting to rectify matters with their own resources.

“Gillooly’s Dam sits on a tributary that feeds into, and is affected by, the Jukskei,” said Better Bedfordview chair Marina Constas. “Polluted inflows worsen the dam’s water quality, while outflows contribute downstream to the Jukskei’s toxic load. We convened diverse role players who had previously been working in silos, from local cleanup groups and ‘citizen scientists’ to researchers and government monitors.”

After two years of dialogue and feasibility studies, the group is moving into action with a bioremediation project led by the University of Johannesburg’s research unit, Peets (process, energy and environmental technology station).

“The main component is deploying floating wetlands and targeted microbe dosing, designed to restore ecological balance by breaking down pollutants,” Constas said.

Meanwhile, Better Senderwood has begun daily dosing with ecofriendly, oxygenating tablets. Chair Anthony Katakuzinos said: “This process reintroduces oxygen into the water, helping the river naturally break down sewage waste. Within six weeks, the water will be much clearer and the smell drastically reduced.”

The Jukskei River moves through Alexandra township, Johannesburg. October 15, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/James Oatway (JAMES OATWAY)

By the time the Jukskei reaches Alexandra, the problem has multiplied. Floods carry sewage and rubbish through low-lying areas, sweeping away belongings and leaving disease in their wake.

For decades, the river in Alex has been full of sewage, plastics and industrial waste, with children warned not to play near it, residents dreading its floods, and its stench serving as a daily reminder of official neglect.

But the nongovernmental programme Suncasa (Scaling Urban Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation in Sub-Saharan Africa) has brought together ecologists, engineers, artists and residents to reimagine the Jukskei as a space of resilience and pride.

Five litter traps have been installed. Unlike conventional steel nets, these structures double as artworks. Sculptures of fish, birds and crabs, woven from discarded tyres, fibre-optic cables and even old bathtubs.

“These traps do more than catch plastic,” said Paul Malueka, spokesperson for the Alexandra Water Warriors. “They tell a story about us taking back our river. For years it has been a dumping ground. Now, people walking past stop to look, to talk, to think differently.”

By intercepting tonnes of debris that would otherwise clog stormwater channels, the traps reduce the risk of flash flooding, a constant fear in Alexandra’s low-lying shacks.

Local women’s weaving groups helped design and construct the traps, blending traditional craft with climate adaptation. Schools have been drawn in with cleanup days and lesson plans that connect children to the river.

“What makes this powerful is that it’s not outsiders coming to ‘fix’ Alexandra,” Malueka said. “It’s us, working with partners, shaping solutions that reflect who we are.”

Still, the challenges are daunting. Broken sewerage pipes upstream continue to pour raw effluent into the Jukskei, undermining local efforts. “We can trap plastic, but we can’t trap sewage,” Malueka admitted. “That requires the city to fix infrastructure and enforce by-laws.”

After Alexandra, the river flows through Sandton’s Waterfall Estate, Midrand, Sunninghill and Lonehill before entering Dainfern Golf Estate. Ward councillor Annette Deppe said the problem is worsened by factories in Marlboro, Wynberg and Alexandra dumping directly into the river.

We reached a point where waiting for government intervention was simply no longer an option. — Willie Vos, CEO of Waterfall City Management Company

In Waterfall, residents installed their own R15m litter trap in 2020. Willie Vos, CEO of Waterfall City Management Company, said, “We reached a point where waiting for government intervention was simply no longer an option.

“The system worked remarkably well: on average we were removing 2,000m³ of litter every year, close to 10,000m³ in five years. But in the last two years, the trap has silted up badly due to illegal dumping upstream. Even after spending millions on desilting, the problem persists. We’ve been forced to go back to floating traps and hand-picking litter. It shouldn’t be this way, but for now we’re doing what we can to stop our river turning into an open sewer.”

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini said the sewer network in Bertrams remains connected to the Bruma catchment and “continues to meet design requirements”.

“It is operating within normal parameters and has an acceptable remaining service life within the typical turnaround period. We conduct daily monitoring of sewer ingress points, which in our system are understood as manholes. Patrollers inspect flows, clear blockages and report risks as part of a structured monitoring system.”

On the collapsed Bez Valley system, Dhlamini said responsibility lies with the Johannesburg Roads Agency. “Johannesburg Water implemented an interim reroute, which is functioning effectively. No ingress has been observed at the site, and the rerouted system is operating without spillage or overflow.”

She added that bioremediation is applied whenever sewer spillages enter a watercourse. “These interventions are incident-driven and take place across the city, helping to break down organic matter, restore water quality, and minimise environmental impacts.”

From Fourways, Chartwell and Lanseria, the Jukskei eventually joins the Crocodile River, feeding Hartbeespoort Dam. Environmental monitors warn that unchecked effluent from the Jukskei fuels algal blooms and fish kills in Hartbeespoort, compounding an already dire water crisis.

Bioremediation, in simple terms, is an aerobic biological process where benign or good bacteria digest sewage by secreting enzymes that break down the sewage into smaller pieces. The smaller pieces are digested by the bacteria, which then release carbon dioxide and water and reproduce again. This process continues until the nutrient level is reduced and the water becomes clean, at which stage the bacteria die off.

Using this groundbreaking new process, numerous projects in and around the city, such as at the world heritage site the Cradle of Humankind, have been very successfully treated in just over six weeks. However, due to continual new contamination, treatment is still required on an ongoing basis until the source of the pollution has been resolved.

Sections of the Jukskei on the Ekurhuleni-Johannesburg border are now being treated with the sewage-eating bacteria.

The Lonehill dam has been completely cleaned, and fish can also be seen in the water. Two otters have been sighted.