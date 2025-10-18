ANC Youth League wants race for Ramaphosa’s successor to be uncontested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) wants the ANC’s national conference in 2027, at which a new party leader will be elected to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa, to be uncontested

Anyone who disagrees with this view will be declared an enemy, as taking a different approach will further divide the ANC. This is according to ANCYL president Collen Malatji, who told the Sunday Times this week that the ANC could not afford another breakaway party as a result of divisive contestation at the conference.

Malatji was speaking in the context of a yet-to-be-publicly-open succession debate in the party, though there are ANC leaders who have already started campaigning to replace Ramaphosa.

At present, the succession battle is between Deputy President Paul Mashatile and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa is also said to be keen to enter the leadership race, while those likely to throw their hats in the ring for deputy president are second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, among others.

The proliferation of leaders with ambitions to lead the ANC is likely to further divide the already fractured party.

But the ANCYL, along with the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Veterans League, is on a mission to avoid a potentially divisive contest by seeking a negotiated party leadership.

However, this is likely to be a hard sell to other party structures such as the national executive committee (NEC) and the provincial executive committees (PECs), which have their own leadership preferences.

“We are trying very hard to unite everyone. We are working very hard as the [ANCYL] to deliver an uncontested conference of the ANC national [conference], and we think we will achieve that,” said Malatji.

“When the succession debate is open, we will be [at] the forefront of uniting members of the ANC. We believe, as the [ANCYL], that any division [in] and breakaway from the ANC is the end of the ANC.”

Malatji sent a stern warning to any leader who pushes for a fierce contest in 2027. “It’s going to happen. We’ll fight very hard. Anyone [who] does not agree with us will be our enemy, because that person will be the person participating in the killing of the ANC,” he said.

Even if as Collen I’m told that I must be president of the ANC, if the collective leadership … are saying, ‘Not today,’ I must be able to understand that it is not about me.

“Every individual must put [his or her] own personal interests aside, because what is the use of leading a dead organisation? There’s no use. Even if as Collen I’m told that I must be president of the ANC, if the collective leadership … are saying, ‘Not today,’ I must be able to understand that it is not about me.”

Malatji said he would fight for a negotiated leadership change despite his being linked to the faction led by Mbalula — an association he says is not accurate.

He maintained he spoke and listened to all leaders of the ANC — including Mashatile, who is likely to go head to head with Mbalula in 2027.

“We’ve resolved that we’re going to be the ambassadors to unite the ANC. [Contrary to the] popular view that [we] have taken … sides, it’s not true. We meet with all leaders of the ANC,” he said.

“I meet the president of the ANC. I meet the [deputy president] of the ANC. There’s no official of the ANC that says Collen does not meet with [me] or … listen to [my] advice. I listen to them. I get their issues.”

Malatji also dismissed rumours he had agitated for an early conference of the ANCYL in a bid to sabotage those seeking to oust him, especially secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle.

He argued that the decision to have an early conference had been adopted by all office-bearers of the ANCYL, including Ngudle.

“I’ve worked very well with the secretary-general. There’s no issue we have deferred on … in any meeting. We consult each other on the decisions,” said Malatji.