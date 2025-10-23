Independent inquiry to probe ‘governance failure’ threat to Ingonyama Trust Board

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At a tense portfolio committee meeting on land reform and rural development in parliament, minister Mzwanele Nyhontso outlined interventions — and an independent inquiry — to resolve a breakdown in governance at the Ingonyam a Trust Board (ITB).

The board was formed under the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act of 1994 as custodian of about 2.8-million hectares of land across the province. But its role has come under increasing scrutiny, particularly related to its poor performance.

Nyhontso told the committee on Wednesday that a breakdown in governance-related matters had “adverse” effects on decision-making at the entity, which “created operational uncertainty and most of all undermined service delivery.

“We cannot continue with this situation as if it is business as usual.

“As minister, I have a duty under the Ingonyama Trust Act and the Public Finance Management Act to intervene when an entity under the department’s oversight is threatened by governance failure.

“I determined that an independent, credible process is necessary to assess the situation and chart an effective way forward in resolving the current impasse and challenges,” said Nyhontso.

He said an agreement had been reached with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to establish an independent inquiry led by a senior counsel advocate to investigate governance failures and recommend corrective actions.

The inquiry, he explained, would last six months and examine the functioning of the board, its interactions with the trustee and the performance of Ingonyama Holdings.

“The state attorney is finalising the appointment of additional members and support staff to assist the inquiry,” he said.

“Additionally, the department has directed the board to submit all outstanding annual reports and financial statements to restore compliance with the Public Finance Management Act.

“Our main aims are to protect the rights of beneficiaries, uphold the authority of His Majesty’s trustee, and ensure that the trust operates within the law. I will continue to keep this committee informed of progress as the inquiry proceeds,” said Nyhontso.

Acting director-general of the department Clinton Heimann said in a presentation to the committee that disagreements between the chairperson and board members had resulted in communication failures, conflicting directives and disruption of administrative operations, threatening lawful functioning and reporting obligations.

According to the presentation, on July 15 2024 the minister met the King at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to “address emerging tensions and propose a lawful pathway to restore board functionality”. A meeting with the board took place on October 24 that year.

“Further meetings on March 5 and September 20 consolidated the dialogue, ensuring both the king and the board had structured opportunities to address governance and compliance concerns,” it said.

The department is also overseeing the implementation of an apex court judgment which found the board’s residential lease agreements to be unconstitutional. The oversight includes verification of affected cases and the refunds due to beneficiaries.

“The department said the ITB must finalise and table all outstanding annual reports and financial statements to parliament through the auditor-general.

“The combination of the planned mediation and the [inquiry] offers stability while respecting both traditional authority and statutory compliance,” said the presentation.

Advocate Linda Zama, deputy chairperson of the ITB, thanked the minister for his interventions and support staff for “beginning to fine-tune what we describe as a broken telephone.

“What has become very interesting is that with all the support that has just been shared, which I endorse, the turbulence within has become disturbing.

“There have been disturbing tendencies. Our prayer is a very simple one — the restoration of behaving in a decorum manner within the board, respect and putting service above petty and personal interests. We are here to serve,” she said.

The ITB was due to present to the committee, but because the department had not been briefed beforehand, the matter was deferred.

The IFP’s Mangaqa Mncwango, who is chairperson of the committee, sent a stern warning to board members at the end of the meeting: “You are playing with fire. It can’t be a forum for sectional interests. It cannot be and we are not going to allow that. If you bring in petty issues on this particular matter … I’m telling you, you are playing with fire.”

The board made headlines recently after failing to submit its annual report to parliament on time.

In August, the Legal Resources Centre welcomed confirmation that the board had started the process of refunding residents for payments collected under its unlawful lease agreements on trust-held land.

In June 2021 the court “held that the ITB had acted unlawfully and in violation of the constitution by requiring residents to sign leases and pay rental for land they already occupied under customary law.

“The first leases were signed in 2007 and continued to be concluded until 2021, when judgment was handed down. The ITB estimates that 1,602 residents qualify for a refund and have budgeted just over R4m for this purpose.

“Though delayed, this development is a positive step toward addressing the plight of residents who were coerced into signing leases and paying rental, undermining their tenure security,” said the LRC.