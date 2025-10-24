12-year-old Mthatha flood victim to be laid to rest after two months of agony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liqhawe Makroti will finally be laid to rest after she lost her life during the Mthatha floods.

For two long months, an open grave in Mthatha has stood as a haunting reminder of a child lost too soon. Today, 12-year-old Liqhawe Makroti will finally be laid to rest, bringing to a close an agonising chapter for a family torn apart by the June floods that swept through the Eastern Cape town.

Liqhawe was among three members of the Makroti family who died when raging floodwaters destroyed their home in Slovo Township on June 10. Despite the family positively identifying her body, officials insisted on a DNA test before burial could take place, a decision that plunged the grieving relatives into a painful bureaucratic limbo.

In early June, the Eastern Cape was hit by devastating floods that swept through Mthatha and surrounding areas, leaving destruction in their wake. Heavy rains and overflowing rivers washed away homes, displaced hundreds of residents and trapped people on rooftops and trees.

More than 100 people lost their lives across the province, with the OR Tambo District, which includes Mthatha, reporting 78 fatalities. Many of the victims were children, and entire families were wiped out, leaving communities reeling from the scale of the tragedy.

Liqhawe’s grandmother, Bathandwa Makroti, said the family had been left heartbroken and helpless as they waited for confirmation to bury the little girl they already knew was theirs.

“This is too much for me and my family. It feels like the incident happened yesterday,” Bathandwa said, her voice breaking.

Liqhawe, a Grade 5 pupil at Bambanani Primary School, had been at home with her two cousins, a domestic helper and the helper’s child when the floods struck. Bathandwa recalled receiving a “please call me” message from the helper that fateful day.

“I immediately rushed to Slovo to help them. But when we got there, it was too late. The area was covered in water; you couldn’t even see the houses. People were standing on what looked like rooftops,” she said.

Rescue teams discovered Liqhawe’s body along the riverbanks on June 28. Her relatives identified her and three others at the Mthatha state mortuary, satisfied that the remains were those of their loved ones.

Funeral that never was

The family had completed funeral preparations, the graves were dug, groceries bought and a cow slaughtered, when they were told Liqhawe’s body would not be released without DNA verification.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola, director of Khula Community Development Project, said the family initially refused to consent to the testing.

“They were devastated. They had already prepared everything for the burial when they were told Liqhawe’s body had to go back to the mortuary,” Majola said.

The situation grew so tense that Eastern Cape MEC for Social Development Bukiwe Fanta had to intervene.

“I spoke to the family privately and explained that without DNA confirmation, Liqhawe’s body couldn’t be released, and they wouldn’t be able to get a death certificate. Eventually, they agreed,” Majola said.

The first round of DNA samples was inconclusive, forcing the family to endure another round of tests. The second set returned a 99.98% positive match, finally confirming Liqhawe’s identity.

The Eastern Cape government said the DNA process had been necessary because of the condition of the body.

Closure, at last

Majola said the open grave had been an emotional wound for the Makroti family, serving as a daily reminder of their unresolved pain.

“For two months, that grave stood open. It was traumatic for them; they couldn’t move on or find peace,” he said.

Liqhawe’s body will arrive at the Makroti homestead in Macosa village near Mqanduli at 7am on Friday.

“The family will first conduct rituals at Slovo before bringing Liqhawe home to Macosa. The burial service will then be held at the Makroti homestead,” Majola said.

As the young girl is finally laid to rest, her family hopes this day will mark the beginning of healing after months of unimaginable grief.