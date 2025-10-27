Boitumelo residents fear a dark Christmas as Eskom demands R1,500 per household

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gabriel Lazarus, 67, is worried that his family faces a bleak festive season as they have been without electricity for about five months. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Residents in Boitumelo township, which falls under the Emfuleni Local Municipality, have been living in darkness for the past five months after their transformer blew up. Now they fear a bleak festive season as Eskom has allegedly demanded R1,500 from each household before power can be restored.

Every morning, 67-year-old Gabriel Lazarus wakes up before dawn to boil water using dry cow dung. He is among residents from the 144 households in Boitumelo township who have been without electricity.

Eskom is demanding that each household pay R1,500 by the end of October to restore power. So far, only 42 households have managed to pay; the rest simply cannot afford it, as most are headed by pensioners or rely on government grants to survive.

Lazarus, who lives with his daughter and two grandchildren, said when the power first went off, they assumed it was a temporary outage.

“We thought it was just load-shedding, but hours turned into days, then weeks, now it’s been months,” he said.

He said the lack of electricity has had dire consequences for the community.

“We recently buried a neighbour who needed a refrigerator for her medication. Our fridges have been off for months. By the time the electricity comes back, they’ll probably be damaged,” he said.

To cook, Lazarus now uses a gas stove, and for lighting, he relies on rechargeable camp lamps.

“I send the children to charge the camp lights and our cellphones at houses that still have electricity, and we pay R10 each time. When they come back from school, they must do their homework immediately because the rechargeable lights don’t last long,” he said.

We fear snakes and criminals

Dintsi Malungelo says they have to use dry cow dung for fire for cooking because they have been without electricity for the past five months. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Another resident, Dintsi Malungelo, 74, said those who cannot afford gas are forced to cook outside using firewood, which comes with its own dangers.

“People go looking for wood in the veld, and some risk being bitten by snakes. At night, they use candles, which are dangerous. Criminals also take advantage of the darkness to break into houses,” he said.

He added that some parts of Emfuleni have been without power for years.

“There’s an area nearby that’s been in darkness for almost seven years. We are scared this will happen to us too,” he said.

Ongoing electricity struggles in Emfuleni

The electricity crisis is not new to Emfuleni. In 2023, the Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings called on the Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to prioritise the municipality’s chronic electricity problems and find a lasting solution.

This followed a petition submitted by Gauteng NCOP delegate Dennis Ryder on behalf of Emfuleni residents, urging the national council provinces to investigate the ongoing power supply issues. Residents had expressed frustration at what they described as a lack of urgency from key stakeholders, including Eskom, Cogta and the municipality.

However, two years later, the situation has worsened, with more communities facing long-term blackouts.

According to the 2023 select committee report, Emfuleni owed R7bn to Eskom, accounting for 51% of all municipal debt to the power utility in Gauteng. Between 2016 and 2019, the Gauteng cluster reportedly replaced mini-subs and transformers worth R420m, a measure described as “unsustainable”.

“This was done and then the transformers failed due to overloading. In many cases, transformer zones were split to prevent future failures, but that only increased the number of transformers that failed,” the report stated.

Emfuleni municipality, meanwhile, maintains that it has limited control over electricity distribution, as Eskom holds the licence for both generation and supply in the area.

Municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said councillors often tried to assist communities in engaging with Eskom but faced limitations. “Our councillors do what they can to facilitate communication with Eskom, but ultimately, we rely on Eskom to provide that service,” he said.

An enquiry was sent to Eskom on Thursday, and the utility’s response will be added once received.