King Misuzulu lashes out at feuding ‘abantwana’ at ‘unity’ gathering

Zulu King Misuzulu Kwazwelithini addresses a gathering of about 1,000 followers at Mashobeni palace in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday in what was scheduled to be a unity event.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has lashed out at his brother Prince Simakade, saying he should behave himself and stop dividing the royal household.

What was scheduled to be an indaba of Zulu leaders to smoke the peace pipe at a gathering at the eMashobeni Royal Palace at Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has turned into a tongue-lashing against the king’s detractors.

The monarch initially said last month he wanted to mend divisions and strengthen unity in the royal family and the kingdom under his leadership.

The Supreme Court of Appeal recently upheld the king’s and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appeal regarding the legality of his recognition as monarch.

The ruling overturned the December 2023 decision by the Pretoria high court, which found Ramaphosa did not follow Zulu customary law and procedures when he officially recognised Misuzulu as king.

The high court challenge was brought by his brothers Prince Mbonisi and Prince Simakade Zulu as part of a long-running internal family dispute and public legal battle over the Zulu throne.

However, speaking to hundreds of visitors including amakhosi on Wednesday, the king pulled no punches and called Prince Simakade to order.

The king said: “Even if you are an orphan you must not force yourself into someone’s womb.”

Prince Simakade claimed that according to Zulu culture he was the oldest son of Queen Mantfombi, wife of the late King Zwelithini, which legitimised him as a rightful heir to the throne.

Prince Simakade is using this claim as one of his arguments in his fight for the throne in the courts.

The king said abantwana (the royal children) are lost, they need prayer and he called for unity among them.

“I am praying for them to get help, if they need help, my doors are open,” he said.

The king said he has heard that the contenders for the crown are considering approaching the Constitutional Court.

“One court has just recently said that I am the rightful heir to the throne, but still people are not satisfied,” he said.

He said the princes could proceed with court action if they wished, as he didn’t care.

“These people think it is easy to sit on the throne, this is a hot seat, even myself I am burning,” he said.

King Misuzulu said he wished they could experience being in the position for one day. He said he was there not because of his wishes, but because he was chosen by his ancestors.

He also raised concerns about an incident in July when a delegation led by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, Gen Fannie Masemola and policemen stormed the palace.

He said police confiscated cellphones from people present and they were not informed about the reason for the raid or given an update on the investigation. He believed this was one of the reasons for chaos in the household.