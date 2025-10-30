All Saints Hospital has been without water for three weeks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape has been without water for three weeks. File photo.

For the past three weeks, All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, has been operating without water, forcing nurses, doctors and patients to fetch water from JoJo tanks just to flush toilets or take a bath.

The crisis has left parts of the hospital engulfed in a foul stench, with staff saying they are struggling to provide care under appalling conditions that compromise both hygiene and patient safety.

A staff member who spoke to the Sunday Times on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal described the situation as “unbearable”.

“There has been no water for the past three weeks and we have to leave our jobs to fetch water from the tanks outside the hospital. We asked management what would happen if one of us fell while fetching water, and we were told it would be our fault, the hospital cannot be held responsible,” she said.

She added that despite the crisis, the hospital continues to admit patients daily.

Another staff member said the water shortages have even left patients having to fetch their own water.

“At times, patients are seen carrying 20-litre buckets to fetch water for flushing toilets and bathing. The dirty linen has to be transported to Mjanyana Hospital, which is about an hour away,” he said.

A nurse said the situation has demoralised staff who are trained to treat patients, not fetch and carry water.

“We are trying our best for the patients, but it’s heartbreaking to see sick people carrying buckets just to get basic water,” she said. “Even though we have JoJo tanks, once they run dry, we’re forced to ask nearby community members for water.”

Recurring problem

The hospital staff say this is not an isolated incident. Water shortages have plagued All Saints Hospital for years.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed that the current crisis began earlier this month after the hospital’s water pumps were damaged and vandalised.

The problem, he said, is not new. The department has battled repeated incidents of theft and damage to pumps since 2022. Previously the hospital sourced its own water from the Xuka River using two pumps, one of which was stolen while the other became blocked with sand.

Manana said the latest incident was reported immediately through the department’s call centre, prompting an emergency response.

“A work order was issued to an approved service provider to provide emergency water carting. A total of 50,000 litres of water was requested for delivery to the facility. The first 10,000 litres were delivered on the same day to ensure that critical operations could continue,” he said.

He added that another 10,000 litres were delivered on October 26, with the remaining 30,000 litres to be supplied as needed.

Emergency measures under way

To address the crisis, Manana said the department has activated emergency procurement to install two deep well submersible pumps in a duty/standby configuration to ensure a continuous water supply.

“The upgraded system will include stainless steel deep well submersible pumps, dry-run, surge and overload protection mechanisms, and an automatic control panel to maintain a steady supply and reduce future downtime,” he said.

In the meantime, water carting and JoJo tank refills will continue to sustain hospital operations.

Despite the challenges, Manana said patient care has “remained partially uninterrupted” thanks to emergency water deliveries that have ensured access to essential services.

“Only dental services were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, but have since resumed. All critical clinical areas continue to operate safely with available water reserves,” he said.

The hospital has also implemented strict infection prevention and control measures to safeguard patients and staff amid the water shortages.

Long-term fix

Manana said the department is implementing a two-pronged approach to ensure long-term water security at All Saints Hospital:

Replacing the damaged pumps and installing backup boreholes to strengthen the hospital’s water resilience

Introducing security measures, including CCTV around the pump station and regular system backwashing, to prevent future vandalism and protect infrastructure

“These interventions form part of the department’s broader commitment to ensuring a reliable water supply and uninterrupted healthcare services across all provincial facilities,” Manana said.