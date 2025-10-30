POLL | Do you support Joburg’s clampdown on street vendors?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To operate in the city, informal traders are required to be registered and in possession of a trading permit. File image.

The City of Johannesburg has embarked on a crackdown to remove non-compliant informal street vendors from the CBD.

This is reportedly part of a mayoral campaign to “clean up” the city. To operate in the city, informal traders are required to be registered and in possession of a trading permit.

Johannesburg metro police posted pictures on X of officers confiscating fruit and vegetables from traders on the side of the road and forcing them to pay fines of between R2,021 and R4,042 to have their stock released.

The city said designated trading areas will be rented out, but the municipality is yet to determine a monthly fee.

Traders have expressed outrage about the city’s clampdown, with some saying the timing is insensitive.

“You cannot start by chasing traders out and emptying them of their stock, then come back a month later to tell them about smart cards,” said a trader at the corner of Eloff and Pritchard streets, who has been selling fruit and vegetables for more than 20 years.

TimesLIVE