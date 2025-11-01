EPWP workers forced to become ANC members, do ‘hard labour ‘ at MMC’s home, pay fuel costs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Lebotlwane home of Bojanala District's MMC Winnie Sono and her husband David where EPWP workers were allegedly made to work. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Unemployed residents selected to be part of government’s expanded public works programme (EPWP) for a monthly stipend of R1,800 were allegedly made to work at a North West city official’s home in Lebotlwane, clearing her garden of rubble, cleaning her house and washing windows.

In what has been described as a “brazen abuse of power”, one worker said they were also forced to take out ANC membership before they were admitted onto the programme. One worker claims she was also forced to pay R200 of her stipend to the official “for fuel”.

Their local ANC branch has now written a letter of complaint to the ANC leadership in the province.

The EPWP, which has been running for more than two decades in SA, was introduced to support poor and unemployed people through temporary employment and skills development. Those on the programme generally clean schools, pavements and parks.

Winnie Sono, a member of the mayoral committee responsible for treasury and budget at the Bojanala district municipality, is accused of ordering about 40 community members to pay R40 each to take up ANC membership shortly after their stipends were paid.

Sono, who is married to local ward councillor in Lebotlwane, David Sono, declined to comment when asked about the allegations.

“I reserve my comment. The speaker of council will respond,” Winnie Sono said.

Bojanala mayoral committee member Winnie Sono and husband David Sono. (Supplied)

The Sunday Times spoke to more than 10 community members who confirmed they were made to fill in forms and take up ANC membership in January.

The ANC in the North West, which was notified about the allegations three weeks ago, told the Sunday Times on Saturday that the matter was being investigated and that a meeting with Sono had been scheduled for Saturday.

ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said the party’s provincial secretary’s office was looking into the matter.

“These allegations are of serious nature and go against the pledge, which all ANC councillors signed in terms of good governance. Should it be found that the allegations are true, the said councillor will definitely face the consequences,” Maruping said.

He said the consequences included instituting disciplinary processes against Sono.

Sono allegedly made the EPWP workers clear rubble in wheelbarrows and wash windows on numerous occasions, including for two full weeks in January, at her home.

Some of those who spoke to the Sunday Times asked not to be named as they fear victimisation. They also spoke about receiving threats that they would be removed from the programme if they did not follow orders.

Lesiba Kwadi, 44, said although he is an ANC supporter, he was not planning on taking up membership in January when Sono “forced” everyone in the programme to do so.

“She said it in a meeting at Lebotlwane Stadium [in Lebotlwane], that we all have to be ANC members. Everyone I worked with paid the R40 membership fees.”

Kwadi said even those who were not supporters of the ANC had to pay for ANC membership.

However, despite doing so as requested in January, he is yet to get his membership card or have his membership confirmed by his local ANC branch. They also were not given receipts, he said.

A 35-year old who paid the R200 which she said Sono claimed was for her diesel costs, said she had opted to quit the programme although she was unemployed.

“I felt abused as I had to work at the MMC’s home doing hard labour, and opted to pull out of the programme even though I needed the money,” she said.

The woman said meetings, addressed by Sono, were a regular occurrence and were always threatening.

“At one meeting, she complained about some people who were apparently making R100 contributions for her diesel costs instead of R200,” she said.

“She ordered us to work at her home, saying it was part of our EPWP work,” said a 35-year-old female participant.

There were originally 40 participants in this EPWP programme at Bojanala, which was initially rolled out late last year. It has since been reduced to 20 participants with Sono responsible for choosing who can participate.

The letter sent to the ANC, which the Sunday Times has seen, was written by local ANC branch secretary Molly Chauke and branch chairperson Colly Rangoako.

The letter stated that workers were “being misused for personal gain”.

“They are being made to do domestic work and also forced to compensate R200 every month out of their stipends for both Cllr David Sono and MMC for budget and treasury Cllr Winnie Sono,” the letter stated

None of those made to join the ANC have received their membership and they have raised the matter with Chauke.

Approached for comment, Chauke confirmed receiving numerous complaints from people enquiring about their membership cards.

“I am the one who has to register new or renew memberships of existing members but it seems there was a parallel process run by the Sonos with those EPWP workers,” Chauke said.

Chauke said she checked the ANC portal for the names of the people who came to her and did not find them.

“I’ve never seen the forms they say they were made to fill in ... the EPWP is unfortunately being abused,” Chauke said.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, described the allegations an example of “brazen abuse of power”.

“When people are blinded by neglect of duty for the people, they abuse the taxpayers’ money for personal gain,” he said.

“Sono needs to respond (to the allegations). It shows she’s not fit to be a councillor and must be taken to task by the ANC.”

Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of social security system administration and management studies at the Wits University School of Governance, said such “brazen corruption” happens because those in positions of leadership believe that they can get away with it.

“It’s very difficult to find structures within the state that are in a position to hold people properly to account and that’s the reason it has become so brazen,” he said.