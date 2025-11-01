Boom boxes, booze, boisterous behaviour a no-no on SA beaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City law enforcement officers will confiscate any speakers found in bags — and it seems their coastal colleagues are following suit around the country. File photo

Planning to soak up some sun on Cape Town’s beaches this festive season? If so, you’d be advised to first do a quick inventory of the contents of your bag.

And if you like listening to music, earphones are a must. City law enforcement officers will confiscate any speakers found in bags — and it seems their coastal colleagues are following suit around the country.

Model Jaden Hoedemaker found this out the hard way on October 10, while at Third Beach, Clifton.

“I was in an interview when they (law enforcement officers) came up to me and interrupted us to check for alcohol in my bag,” he said.

“I didn’t have any, and then they saw my speaker, which I had placed outside my bag, and told me I couldn’t have it on the beach. I told them it was off, and it was just lying by me, but they told me they would fine me if I argued with them.

“They told me to come with them to hand my speaker in (at a beach law enforcement office) and to fetch it when I’m done at the beach. They did not allow me to put it back in my car either.”

Hoedemaker said he collected the speaker later that day. He did not pay a fine.

“It was really unnecessary, and I feel I was targeted given the circumstances,” he said.

“But I’m glad people can also see where our law enforcement priorities lie. While on the same beach, people are getting robbed and phones are being stolen daily. So, I hope this encourages them to be more proactive with other issues. I know they were doing their job at the end of the day.”

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that while a video of the incident was not clear on all the details, “it seems that the gentleman was playing loud music, which is prohibited in terms of the streets and public places bylaw”.

Dyason said the bylaw prohibited “disturbance by shouting, screaming or making any other loud or persistent noise or sound, including amplified noise or sound”.

“This regulation — which some people regard as petty — is important because our beaches belong to everyone, and members of the public should always be considerate of other people who are sharing the space with them.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the city was prepared for the coming festive season. In this regard, it had recently held its first co-ordinating committee meeting with representatives from more than 20 departments.

“Metro police and law enforcement officers will be on patrol on beaches to enforce bylaws and officers will work with other agencies to ensure the safety of beachgoers during this busy period.”

Smith said the city would maintain a zero-tolerance approach to alcohol on beaches and other public spaces.

“Other enforcement focus areas will include vehicle roadblocks, alcohol testing, random vehicle checks, beach patrols and patrols by traffic officers on highways,” he said.

In the Eastern Cape, Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said a comprehensive operational plan was in place to ensure the safety and comfort of residents and visitors.

“Bylaws are in place to regulate public behaviour — including restrictions on noise levels, alcohol consumption and unruly conduct in public spaces,” he said.

“Enforcement teams have already begun operations at entertainment venues and coastal areas to prevent public drinking, underage alcohol consumption, and to curb excessive noise.”

In Durban, wireless speakers, boom boxes and other loud sound devices are also not welcome.

According to eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana: “Beaches are family-friendly spaces and excessive noise is treated as a nuisance under municipal bylaws. Beachgoers are encouraged to use earphones or keep the volume low to avoid fines or confiscation.”

She said activities that disturbed others, caused damage or posed a safety risk were not permitted.

“This includes consuming alcohol, littering, illegal vending, starting a fire, glass bottles, public indecency and disorderly conduct. Offenders may be fined or arrested, depending on the severity of the offence.”

The most common bylaw violations on Durban beaches, especially during the festive season, were drinking alcohol in public, littering and illegal trading. Over the past year, hundreds of fines and warnings were issued for various bylaw offences.

“During the December holiday period, these violations tend to increase. We also see more cases of people using loud sound systems, drinking in public areas and swimming outside demarcated safe zones.

“Officers conduct foot, bicycle and vehicle patrols to cover large areas. During peak periods, officers also use public address systems to educate beachgoers and issue fines where needed,” said Sisilana.

The number of officers on duty over December was based on demand and activity levels.

“On Durban Central beaches, especially North, South and Addington, over 500 officers are deployed daily during peak holiday seasons.”

If you want to carry your own audio device, you must travel to the North Coast, where it is allowed.

“[Wireless] speakers, boom boxes or similar sound devices are allowed at the beach. If there is a complaint about noise then [the person] is politely asked to turn down the volume,” said City of uMhlathuze chief operating officer Thembeka Khumalo.

Beach bylaws generally prohibit alcohol beverages, fires, overnight camping and littering.

“What is permitted is often limited to designated activities such as swimming in safe areas patrolled by lifeguards and respecting local environmental protection, such as not disturbing wildlife or damaging plants,” said Khumalo.

The most commonly broken beach bylaws in the region involved driving vehicles on the dunes, holding unauthorised events and operating motorised craft.