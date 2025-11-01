From R280m dream to liquidation sale — Sandton’s ghost megaproject seeks a buyer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The property locted above Gauteng's Gautrain Station in the Sandton CBD will be sold in a boardroom auction on November 27.

Four hectares of prime real estate above the Sandton Gautrain station — long frozen in the wreckage of the state-capture years — are again up for grabs.

The land, once controlled by the Gupta-linked Regiments Group, will go on sale in a sealed-bid boardroom auction on November 27, and the auctioneer says it’s likely to fetch only a fraction of its on-paper value.

Bidders must pay a refundable R150,000 registration fee, submit proof of funds and hand-deliver sealed offers to the Broll Property Group’s offices in Katherine Street, Sandton, by 10am on auction day. The winning bidder will be announced by close of business.

“This is one of the last major undeveloped pieces of land in the Sandton CBD,” said Norman Raad, CEO of Broll Auctions and Sales. “Four hectares in a global city like this could be worth a billion rands — but in the current economy we expect something in the R200m to R300m range. It’s a generational opportunity for a serious investor.”

The property, about 39,112m², straddles Rivonia Road and West Street directly above the Gautrain’s Sandton concourse. It sits cheek-by-jowl with Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square, Discovery’s headquarters, EY and RMB.

Concept plans drawn up years ago envisioned a 65-storey tower called “Kgoro Central”, a mixed-use precinct of offices, apartments and hotels cascading above the Gautrain platforms. But that vision never materialised.

The site’s troubled history reads like a case study in Johannesburg’s lost decade of municipal missteps and political patronage.

In 2008, as the Gautrain station neared completion, the City of Johannesburg invited bids to develop the air rights above it. The winning offer — R280m — came from the Regiments Kgoro Consortium, fronted by Cedar Park Properties 39, a special-purpose vehicle within the Regiments Capital stable.

Regiments, later exposed as part of the Gupta business network, had close ties to lucrative state contracts and municipal finance deals. What made the Sandton sale extraordinary was that the city effectively financed its own buyer, issuing a bond for the full R280m and deferring payment until profits rolled in from the future development.

The transfer of the land was only registered in 2013, yet a decade later nothing had been built. Cedar Park fell into arrears on municipal rates and service charges — at one stage owing more than R8m — and never repaid the bond.

By 2019, amid growing scrutiny from the Zondo commission and investigative journalists, the city launched a forensic probe into how the deal was structured.

Regiments Capital and its affiliates are now in liquidation, their assets scattered among creditors. The Sandton site was offered last year in a closed tender, but that deal collapsed when the top bidder failed to deliver.

Now, the liquidators have instructed Broll to offload the property cleanly — cash-only — through a sealed-bid process. Raad told The Sunday Times he expects a handful of verified bidders to take part, and doesn’t expect the deal to fetch much more than R300m.

“About 18 months ago we tried to sell it off through a tender process and got an offer for R550m, but the buyer didn’t come to the party,” he said. “Given today’s environment, we’re hoping to push offers up to about R300m. But this is prime land at entry-level pricing, and you can do almost anything with it.

“This kind of site doesn’t come around again. It’s directly connected to the Gautrain concourse, and sits between the biggest corporates in the country. Whoever buys it can reshape Sandton’s core.”