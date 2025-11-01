Sharks v wealthy bathers in Club Med beach row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Environmentals are objecting to shark nets and drum lines being installed in front of the R2bn Club Med beach and safari resort on KwaZulu-Natal's Tinley Manor beach

Environmental activists say the R2bn Club Med Beach & Safari Resort on the KwaZulu-Natal coast is leaving a deadly footprint before it opens.

They say the luxury resort group is behind KwaDukuza municipality (KDM)’s application for controversial shark nets at Tinley Manor, on the north coast.

Makers of The Last Shark documentary and the Anti-Shark Culling Coalition, which represents 70 organisations, said the resort’s environmental consultation included the proposed installation of shark nets and drumlines as “bather protection”.

An influx of wealthy tourists is expected when the resort opens next year.

“Instead of taking this opportunity to pioneer sustainable, non-lethal shark risk mitigation, Club Med is supporting and requesting the use of outdated and indiscriminate culling systems — technologies first introduced in the 1950s that have already driven several South African marine species toward extinction,” said one of the documentary’s directors, De Wet du Toit.

“Species affected by shark nets in KwaZulu-Natal include the sawfish, now extinct in South African waters. The humpback dolphin and guitarfish are both critically endangered because of shark nets. The white shark population has declined dramatically and the South African population may even be considered critically endangered.

“Club Med promotes itself as an eco-friendly travel brand, yet endorsing the deployment of gillnets — devices proven to kill non-target wildlife on a large scale — directly contradicts that image.”

Esther Jacobs of the Earth Legacy Foundation said there were effective, non-lethal alternatives that protected both ocean users and marine life while also creating jobs.

“Proven options include Shark Spotters programmes, already successful in Cape Town and Plettenberg Bay; aerial and drone surveillance; eco-barriers like the SharkSafe Barrier used in the Bahamas; exclusion nets that block entry without harming wildlife, as seen at Fish Hoek Beach; and improved public education, lifeguard training and designated swimming zones.”

She said her foundation and its partners would actively object to the application.

“This proposal represents a step backwards. At a time when much of the world is moving away from culling wildlife, South Africa is still considering outdated and ecologically destructive methods that belong to another era.

“What makes this case particularly disappointing is that it’s tied to a development by Club Med, which is a brand that publicly positions itself as a leader in sustainability and biodiversity preservation. If they are endorsing the proposed lethal shark nets and drumlines, it completely contradicts those values and raises serious questions about the integrity of such commitments,” she said.

The municipality didn’t respond to queries on the application.

Club Med South Africa said it was aware of the process underway to explore suitable bathing safety at Tinley Manor Beach.

BATHER PROTECTION (Nolo Moima)

“KwaDukuza municipality has made an application to the department of forestry, fisheries & environment (DFFE) to consider the best possible solution that would cater for the whole region, which includes all public beaches. The beach in front of the Club Med Resort is not a private beach and remains open to the public.

“We celebrate the fact that the Club Med Resort is adjacent to the uThukela Marine Protected Area, and it is for this reason that the developers are applying for Blue Flag Status at this beach, so that the ecological area remains preserved and protected.”

Club Med said while there were numerous views on the most appropriate forms of protection for beach safety globally, it trusted the public participation process undertaken by the municipality and the department, “who are working with experts and scientists in this field using real data to determine the best solution and way forward”.

“Ultimately, a solution that considers both marine protection and human safety is the ideal outcome,” it said.

KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board (KZNSB) acting CEO Harry Mbambo confirmed that the municipality’s application was linked to the Club Med development.

“The development is likely to result in Tinley Manor becoming one of the most heavily used beaches in the province. This has the potential to increase the risk of shark attacks,” he said.

While lobby groups were opposing the application, many local community members were relying on the new resort for economic growth and job creation in the area, he said.

“The deployment of bather protection gear is a standard preventive measure used in the province. The board protects 37 beaches along the coast between Richards Bay and Port Edward. The introduction of bather protection gear in KZN has reduced the incidence of unprovoked shark attacks at protected beaches by 100%. This is in marked contrast to shark attacks in the Eastern and Western Cape, which have continued to increase every decade,” Mbambo said.

He said the average annual number of all animals caught in the nets was 563, which was based on the last five years of captures since the last major gear reduction initiative.

“This equates to 0.005 animals per day per km over our area of operations. This is less than any other recreational or commercial fishery in South Africa. As such, the impact on shark populations is minimal,” he said.

He said the sharks board had initiated several changes in an attempt to reduce captures while still ensuring no shark attacks.

“They include trials with different net mesh sizes, live sharks released, trials with acoustic pingers to prevent cetacean captures, trials with air-filled floats on nets to prevent cetacean captures, removal of nets during the sardine run, continued net reduction and their replacement with drumlines, and removal of almost all nets during the winter months to reduce whale entanglement. These changes have resulted in an 84% reduction in the length of nets deployed since the mid-1990s with an 80% reduction in total catch,” said Mbambo.

Marine biologist and a founding director of SharkSafe Barrier and the SharkWise marine internship programme, Sara Andreotti said the new resort provided a good opportunity to channel funds to trial alternatives to shark nets.

“Tinley Manor had shark nets in the past. They removed them because there weren’t many people using the beach or because it wasn’t sustainable. Municipalities pay R40m every year to take care of shark nets and drumlines.”

The DFFE did not respond to questions.