Fitbit? Oura? Or just count sheep

How you feel and perform in the day is still the most reliable measure of whether you’ve slept well says UCT sleep science head Professor Dale Rae

The fitness watch that’s supposed to be monitoring your sleep could be the exact thing that’s keeping you up at night.

Sleep experts say the increasingly popular wearable devices that, among other things track how long you sleep, could fuel insomnia among those who are prone to wake up at 3am in a cold sweat of anxiety.

“Sleep tracking can have positive effects for some people to become more aware of their sleep and adjust their behaviour to result in better quality sleep, but there is a danger that the feedback can have the opposite effect by introducing worry among those who have a tendency towards anxiety,” said Prof Gosia Lipinska, a neuropsychologist at the University of Cape Town.

Her colleague Prof Dale Rae, a UCT physiologist and director of the Sleep Science Institute, said one problem was the devices can give a wrongly negative assessment of how a person is sleeping, and make them worry for no reason.

They are good at reflecting sleep patterns but not as accurate when it comes to recording the stages of sleep, she said. How you feel and perform during the day is still the most reliable measure of whether you have slept well.

“An obsession with trying to perfect sleep can create a problem that was never there to start with, known as orthosomnia. Negative feedback can disturb people’s sleep more and influence their mood,” Rae said.

The risk of early death rises 22% and the likelihood of diabetes, obesity, heart disease and depression increase with “insufficient and irregular sleep patterns, according to Discovery Health's Sleep Report, October 2025 (Nolo Moima)

She and Lipinska have conducted a trial on how sleep tracking affects the behaviour of healthy sleepers, which is due to be published soon.

They said the increasing awareness of the importance of sleep and incentives by medical aid wellness programmes to improve sleep habits were welcome, but fitness watch users should be aware of the potential downside.

Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said “people like me and a lot of clients need incentives” to modify sleep behaviour. About half of Vitality’s 2-million-plus members have at least one sleep metric out of range, he said.

According to “The Sleep Factor: A Data-Led Blueprint for Better Health”, a report by Discovery Health that analysed 47-million sleep records, “insufficient and irregular sleep patterns” raise the risk of early death by 22% and can contribute to diabetes, obesity, heart disease and depression.

Wits Universtiy sleep scientist Prof Karine Scheuermaier, head of the university’s brain function research sleep lab, is experimenting with tracking using an Oura ring. “I fell asleep late last night and the [ring’s record], which seemed accurate, made me think about why I went to bed so late,” she said.

While she found her sleep report enlightening, Scheuermaier warned that tracking could cause stress for insomniacs and people with anxiety and obsessive conditions. This group should use monitoring devices only if they are in a sleep programme or under clinical care.

Sleep health tools are “designed for the average person and none of us is average”, said Scheuermaier, who is a member of the South African Society for Sleep and Health along with Rae, Lipinska and others.

One athlete who has experienced the drawbacks of a fitness device is Sandy Maytham-Bailey, who started using one in 2019 while training for Ride Across South Africa, a 2,300km mountain bike race. She rode it again in 2023.

But subsequently Maytham-Bailey, who is also a sculptor, developed rheumatoid arthritis and her sleep scores began dropping.

“In two years I went from racing across the country to being unable to walk or sculpt. I slipped into depression and my fatigue was insane,” she said.

“One day I slept for 16 hours and my sleep recovery was only 35. I was getting desperate and became obsessed with the data. It made me scared so I would take my watch off sometimes.”

While the arthritis eased with treatment, her sleep remained poor and, in consultation with a psychiatrist, she realised that her anxiety had remained high at night. Now she recommends that people who find their device data alarming should ask a professional to interpret it.

“I’ve used my watch for a long time and its parameters feel like a true reflection of the state of my body,” she said.

Rae said she sometimes tells people “to put their watch away” and take a break from tracking.

Adolescents should not be tracking sleep unless they are in a sleep programme, said Lipinska. “They are very impressionable and negative feedback can be potentially damaging.”

At the launch of Discovery’s sleep report last month, Vitality chief clinical officer Dr Mosima Mabunda said: “Sleep is not a luxury… it is one of the most potent, yet underutilised ways to reduce cardiometabolic risk.”

She said this had spurred Vitality into getting members to pay attention to their sleep, through tracking with watches or a ring, and improve their habits.

Mabunda acknowledged that such factors as urban noise and working night shifts can play havoc with sleep patterns but said people had control over behaviours such as whether they watched TV or scrolled on their smartphones instead of going to bed.

Momentum’s Multiply wellness programme rewards good sleep. Using its app, members can scan their fingers with a smartphone camera and get a “recharge score” based on their resting heart rate and other indicators. This is designed “to help members assess sleep quality and physical recovery”, said Momentum Multiply head Maria Carpenter.

While wearable tech is evolving rapidly, watches cannot accurately analyse all the stages of sleep, said Rae. For example, people should spend about half the night in stage 2 of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, which is often reported simply as “light sleep”. Devices are better at reporting REM and deep sleep.

“Sleep can’t and will not be perfect all the time and we need to let that go,” she said.