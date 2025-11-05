News

Nigerian army says 19 bandits killed in Kano clash, troops among dead

The clash occurred in Shanono, where troops backed by other security agencies raided a bandit hideout, the army said. File photo. (Marvellous Durowaiye)

Nigeria’s military on Tuesday said 19 armed bandits were killed in a firefight in Kano state, marking a rare outbreak of violence in the northwestern commercial hub.

Army spokesperson Babatunde Zubairu said two soldiers and a local vigilante also died in the operation.

The clash occurred in Shanono, where troops backed by other security agencies raided a bandit hideout, the army said.

The operation is part of a broader military campaign to curb escalating insecurity across northern Nigeria, where armed groups have killed and kidnapped thousands in recent years.

Separately, Nigerien and Nigerian forces repelled an attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters on a military base in northeast Nigeria early on Tuesday, killing at least six insurgents. Follow-up airstrikes killed more fighters, the army said.

The assault on forward operating base Kangar, located in Borno state which borders Niger, began around 3.30am and involved armed drones and mortar fire, the army regional counter-insurgency task force said.

Several soldiers and civilian JTF members suffered minor injuries and were swiftly evacuated for treatment, it said.

Reuters

