Police await Brown Mogotsi’s statement amid hit allegations

Forensic investigators with businessman Brown Mogotsi's car which was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

There are many questions that are unanswered after an alleged attempted hit on North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the investigating team said 11 rounds were fired at Mogotsi’s vehicle in the incident on Monday night in Vosloorus.

“Looking at the car, we do not see any blood or anything that suggests Mr Mogotsi was wounded,” Mathe said. She added that police officers who attended the crime scene also confirmed Mogotsi was not injured.

Mathe said Mogotsi had explained at the crime scene on Monday night that a white bakkie had been following him. He promised to report the case to the Vosloorus Police Station the next day, as he was traumatised.

Mathe said the acting station commander had attempted to contact Mogotsi on Tuesday to see whether he would be making his way to the police station, but Mogotsi’s phone was not answered.

Mathe said on Tuesday morning that police were still waiting for him to present himself so they could take down his statement.

However, Mogotsi had not reported to the police station by 5pm on Tuesday.

Efforts by the Sunday Times to call his number yielded no response as the phone appeared to be switched off. There was also no response to a text message sent to his number seeking comment.

Police said a case of attempted murder was under investigation. However, they indicated that if their investigations revealed this shooting was staged, a case of defeating the ends of justice would be opened.

The scene where businessman Brown Mogotsi was allegedly involved in shooting incident in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

“If we are mobilising police resources ... to attend to a particular crime scene, that is diversion of resources. We could have utilised those resources for a case that needed them.”

“If we do find out it was staged — we have not yet made that determination — we would have to add a charge of defeating the ends of justice. We are hoping it was not staged and this was genuine and that there was an actual attempt on his life,” Mathe said.

The Sunday Times’s sister publication, Sowetan, reported on Tuesday that an eyewitness account cast doubt that there was an assassination attempt on Mogotsi.

An eyewitness told the publication that a man who was driving the vehicle that was supposedly shot at, who is believed to be Mogotsi, got out with a gun and started firing shots.

Mogotsi is a politically connected businessman and one of the main figures in the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The woman, who said she was traumatised, said the incident happened just before 9pm on Monday.

“I was at home with my partner when a red car drove by at high speed and suddenly came to a halt. The occupant appeared to be talking on the phone.

“He parked his car in the deserted space next to the houses facing the N3 highway. He alighted from the car with a gun in hand and started shooting. My partner and I ran in different directions to seek refuge, I even left my shoes behind. I was scared.”

Minutes later, other Vosloorus residents went to the scene where they found Mogotsi’s car with shattered windows on both the driver and passenger sides.

He was not at the scene, and there is suspicion that he allegedly left the scene in another vehicle.

The car’s lights were on, but the engine was switched off. The key was in the ignition.

Bullet holes in the car used by Brown Mogotsi on Monday. (Supplied)

While they were gathered there, a VW Golf arrived and stopped behind the red car. Mogotsi alighted from the Golf.

One of the residents told Sowetan: “Mogotsi said he was headed to Victoria Hotel and had been followed from Spruitview BP garage by unknown men driving in a white bakkie.

“When we asked if we could call the police or ambulance, he declined.”

Another resident said Mogotsi told them he was coming from Spruitview, going to Dawn Park in Boksburg.

Community members confirmed that though there is no private security where the incident took place, they have organised patrollers, who came after the shooting.

The resident said police responded to the incident about an hour and a half later.

Spokesperson for the Madlanga Commission, Jeremy Michaels, said they recently communicated with Mogotsi and his legal team regarding his safety and there was a possibility that he could be offered witness protection.

Mogotsi is among the witnesses who are due to testify at the commission.

Last month, police raided Mogotsi’s business premises in Mahikeng, North West, in what they said was part of an ongoing investigation. Mogotsi was not at the premises at the time and had said he would present himself at the nearest police station. According to Mathe, he has not done that, and the police are still waiting for him.

Mogotsi said at the time that he feared for his life.