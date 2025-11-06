Man down: the silent crisis of suicide in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Men account for 80% of suicides in South Africa, prompting an urgent call by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) for a shift in how strength is defined and urging them to seek help.

Suicide rates remain alarmingly high, with South Africa recording about 23.5 suicides per 100,000 people, among the highest in Africa, according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The SAMRC found that males are four to five times more likely to die by suicide than women.

Sadag says these figures reveal a silent crisis that demands urgent attention and open conversation.

“Across South Africa, too many men continue to suffer in silence battling depression, anxiety, stress and suicidal thoughts behind closed doors,” said Zamo Mbele, clinical psychologist and Sadag board member.

In Men’s Health Month, Sadag has made a call for a change in perception with the theme “Strong Enough to Talk”.

The campaign challenges the outdated idea that strength means silence, urging men to understand that real strength lies in vulnerability, honesty and reaching out for help.

“Recent statistics highlight the urgency of this message. Nationally, about 25.7% of adults report probable depression (Frontiers, Public Health Journal 2022), and the lifetime prevalence of any mental disorder in South Africa stands at 30.3% (SASH study).

“We’ve long associated masculinity with control and toughness.

“But emotional honesty is not weakness, it’s bravery. Every time a man opens up, he chips away at the stigma that keeps others trapped in silence. Being strong enough to talk can save your life, and it can give permission for the next man to do the same,” said Mbele.

While men are the focus, Sadag believes women play a vital role in this conversation as partners, sisters, mothers and friends.

“Women often notice the first signs of distress: withdrawal, irritability, or emotional fatigue.

“By reaching out with empathy, creating safe spaces and encouraging open dialogue, women can help men find the courage to seek help without fear of judgment. Mental health is not a gendered issue, it’s a shared human responsibility,” said Mbele.

Sadag has encouraged men to take small but powerful steps to look after their mental wellbeing by speaking their truth, staying connected and seeking help early.

For 31 years, we have answered calls from fathers, brothers, sons, and friends who have carried their pain in silence until they decide bravely speak. Each call is an act of courage, and a reminder that even in the darkest moments, hope begins the moment a man chooses to talk — Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers

“Reaching out to a friend, a counsellor or even a colleague can be life changing. Looking after basic health habits such as sleep, exercise and nutrition also makes a measurable difference in mood and resilience.

“Acts of kindness and giving, whether through volunteering, donating or simply listening, have been scientifically shown to release the body’s natural ‘feel-good’ chemicals that lower stress and increase happiness.”

Mbele said supporting others doesn’t only save lives, it also nurtures one’s own sense of purpose and belonging.

“Men can play a vital role in helping each other by asking real questions ‘how are you, really?’, listening without judgment, sharing their own experiences and reminding one another that seeking help is an act of courage, not failure.”

Sadag’s operations director Cassey Chambers said they receive many calls from men who find the courage to reach out.

“For 31 years, we have answered calls from fathers, brothers, sons and friends who have carried their pain in silence until they decide bravely speak. Each call is an act of courage, and a reminder that even in the darkest moments, hope begins the moment a man chooses to talk.

“As we mark Men’s Health Month, we invite every South African man and woman to join us in changing the narrative. Because real strength isn’t silence, it’s speaking up, reaching out and choosing life.”

Chambers said Sadag is hosting a series of live social media discussions featuring mental health experts and everyday men sharing their stories.

“These interactive sessions will discuss issues men face, from pressure and burnout to relationships and emotional wellbeing.

“Each conversation aims to break stigma, provide practical tools and remind men that they are strong enough to talk.”

Mbele encouraged men to take small, simple steps that make a big difference “because caring for your mind is real strength”.

Here are a few ways to start:

Get active

Eat well

Rest when you need to

Take time to disconnect

Reach out and ask for help

If you or someone you know needs help: call Sadag’s 24-hour helpline: 0800 456 789

Send a WhatsApp message to 076 882 2775

Visit: www.sadag.org