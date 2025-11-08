AI, gender inequality and intercontinental trade on agenda at International Women’s Forum meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 500 women from countries around the world gathered in Cape Town this week for a meeting of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), where they discussed the shifting geopolitical landscape, gender inequality and the rise of artificial intelligence.

IWF South Africa president Irene Charnley emphasised the importance of women shaping conversation on these issues from their own perspectives, ensuring their views were not left behind.

“There has been a massive shift in the geopolitical environment and the global economy. Tariffs are impacting our continent; there has also been a massive withdrawal of funding.”

For this reason it was important for African countries to start working and trading with one another. “We have to enable this collaboration to take place, and it starts with our railways and ports.”

Charnley said money to build infrastructure to enable the trading of goods could be found in the continent’s large pension funds.

“The geopolitical shift has brought these issues to the fore, and now we have to start thinking about how we bring about change — not only as leaders, but as women. These are some of the discussions we are having.”

Charnley said food security was a topical issue at the forum, as too was the need to take advantage of the continent’s rich mineral deposits, which could be used to enrich economies.

We’ve got soil, we’ve got the most strategic minerals in the world, but we don’t seem to be producing enough food to alleviate poverty. We produce food not just to eat but to export to the world, but we can’t just be outward-looking.

“There is a huge opportunity for intercontinental trade, which is far more cost-effective. We have to beneficiate. For example, we produce stone, which we export, only to import the finished product.

“There are countries with no minerals or resources, but their economies are performing way better. What is stopping us? This is why we gather to say, ‘We have enabling policies, but let us implement.’”

Charnley told the Sunday Times that the IWF, along with similar organisations, was leading the fight against patriarchy by supporting women who challenged norms in various sectors.

“It is a system that operates across the world, no matter where you are; patriarchy is built in and is embedded. Eventually, maybe ... we will be able to defeat the beast that is patriarchy. But if we stop fighting then it is not going to happen.”

However, combating it began with the political will of leaders to open the path towards total transformation.

“South Africa is advanced when it comes to gender equality. There is a determination that it should take place, whereas in some parts of the world you can’t talk about women-only empowerment.

“In this country, our leadership is advancing the cause because it has been proven that you get better results when women are empowered, because women get things done.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Western Cape Province, and is received by the president of the International Women’s Forum, Ms kimberly Cooper; President of IWF South Africa, Ms Nolitha Fakude, and IWF Global Member, Ms Irene Charnley. (Siyabulela Duda)

The IWF is a global organisation of more than 8,500 accomplished women from 36 countries across six continents, representing diverse fields including business, academia and science.

The international forum was established 51 years ago, while the South African chapter was started by former first lady Zanele Mbeki in 2002. It is one of 76 chapters across the world.

It meets at least twice a year to table strategies on advancing women in leadership, as well as designing programmes to introduce the next generation of powerhouses.

“It has consistently grown, and the women who are part of this organisation are women who have achieved, who are leaders. It is women meeting their peers so that they can support one another, inspire each other and energise themselves.

“Most importantly, they are getting involved in advancing women’s leadership — for today and tomorrow — at a global level.”

Charnley said one example of this was Dr Mampho Modise, who completed the organisation’s fellowship programme when she was a deputy director-general at the National Treasury. She has gone on to become deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

“About 40% of the women who have been on this training programme were promoted, while others have moved on to greater things — and now they form an alumni," Charnley said. “[It] makes them women we believe [will become] our future leaders, ministers, politicians, CEOs, chairwomen, directors of boards and governors ... It is a pipeline for the next level of leadership, and we are very proud of that.”

Charnley said they had raised R130m from the private sector for the establishment of a gender-based violence response fund, in collaboration with the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities, as well as the Presidency.

“The fund is independently managed by a board of directors; some of them are IWF South Africa members. To date they have supported about half a million women and children in response to the gender-based violence and femicide crisis ... We do it with the support of NGOs across all provinces and in ... rural areas.”

Charnley said their role was crucial to the development of women in South Africa.

The IWF saw itself as a convenor because it did not work on its own, but with South African women — in banking, chartered accounting, ICT and construction, she said. “We believe we have a convening power to ensure that when we actually put our minds to something, we are able to implement it.”

Charnley said the organisation maintained exclusive access to its membership. “IWF is an invitation-only organisation, so typically we invite you to join. If I am a member and I know someone who fits the criteria, then I can recommend them.”

She said the criteria included being successful; having achieved at the highest level; and having given back to the community.

“It has to balance; you can’t just be successful and not have been involved in community activity and uplifting people. Leadership is beyond success — it’s also about how you’ve given that back.”