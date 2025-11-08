Mzansi’s ‘Running Man’ Akani Simbine takes on Big Apple premiere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s fastest man, Akani Simbine, is trading his running spikes for a designer suit as he heads to the world premiere of The Running Man in New York City today.

“It’s actually my third time in New York, but usually I come here to compete,” Simbine told the Sunday Times. “This time it’s different; it’s my first-ever movie premiere. I’ve never been in New York during the cold season either.”

Directed by Edgar Wright and based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King, the action thriller stars Glen Powell as a father desperate to get rich quick so he can pay for his sick daughter’s medical treatment.

Powell’s character participates in a reality show where “runners” are pitted against a team of professional assassins. Any runner who can stay alive for 30 days wins the grand prize of $1bn (R17.30bn).

The highly anticipated film, distributed via Paramount Pictures, is scheduled for international release on November 14.

Simbine was among several high-profile professional runners from around the globe invited by Paramount to walk the red carpet for the premiere.

He will be wearing a creation by celebrated designer Ephraim Molingoana of Ephymol. “I’ll confirm the final look on the day, but I know it’s going to represent South African style in the most unique way,” Simbine said.

Used to dazzling fans with his lightning speed, the 2024 Olympic medallist is excited to meet the stars of the film, including Glen Powell, Emilia Jones, Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo.

“This is a different world,” he laughed. “But I’m always excited to just be in a position where I can learn. This is exciting because I’ll be around people I grew up watching on the big screen.”

For Simbine, The Running Man carries themes that echo his own journey — perseverance, speed and self-belief. “In order to be the best and to push your limits, you need those qualities,” he says. “Self-belief is super-important because you’ve got to be a little crazy to believe the unseen — but crazy is what births success.”

Reflecting on his roots in Thembisa, Simbine said: “Growing up in a township is not easy, but you learn so many skills about pushing through struggles and making sure you take each opportunity that comes at you with both hands.

“My parents were my biggest inspirations. They are the people that I saw when I was young, going through struggles and overcoming them — and I learnt a lot of resilience from them, as well as having an attitude of working hard and believing in yourself.”

Ironically, running wasn’t his first love. “I actually wanted to be a professional footballer,” the 32-year-old admitted. “I started running when I was in high school. But only because my principal forced me to run. So if I hadn’t listened to him, I wouldn’t be running today. I was so determined to become a pro footballer, but athletics chose me, and when it did, it didn’t let go.”