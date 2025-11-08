Jozi ensures G20 summit won’t run into a pothole

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City workers try to neaten up the M1 route to Nasrec ahead of the G20 summit.

With just two weeks to go before thousands of delegates from around the world descend on Johannesburg for the G20 summit, the government is accelerating its drive to get the city shining.

On Thursday, both right-hand lanes of the M1 between Sandton and Nasrec — where the summit will be held— were closed with large orange cones as a swarm of city workers painted lines and cleaned up the roadside and island.

Other teams were painting out graffiti on underpasses along the route.

The Joburg Road Agency said it had identified 745 potholes that needed to be repaired before the summit. Of those, 732 had already been fixed. However traffic lights were not working at two key intersections on the route.

The city’s most exclusive hotels are also ramping up preparations. Most five-star hotels are fully booked for the weekend, including the Saxon Hotel in Sandhurst, The Westcliff (100 rooms) and The Maslow (282 rooms).

Some of the more upmarket visitors for the G20 will be staying at the city's world famous Saxon hotel. (The Saxon web)

The Saxon — widely regarded as one of the most exclusive hotels in the city — declined to comment on its preparations for the summit, but its Nelson Mandela Platinum suite costs about R100,000 a night.

The hotel housed Nelson Mandela when he was released from prison, and he wrote his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, there, when it was the home of insurance billionaire Douw Steyn.

Management at The Westcliff declined a request for information, but an insider told the Sunday Times that a single country had booked all the accommodation. “They also paid a premium amount so our kitchens will be closed. They are bringing their own chefs,” the source said.

At The Maslow in Sandton, marketing operations manager Latoya Mabuza said many of the G20 guests had asked: “What is that name you have for a South African barbeque?” In response, she said, “our culinary team has curated a signature braai menu — a true celebration of local flavours and contemporary flair”.

Any other special requests? “Nothing really outlandish. In the past we’ve had VIPs ask if they could bring their pets along, but unfortunately that wasn’t possible. We’ve also had members of a VIP contingent in the past ask if we can block the lift so it is only used by them. With 281 rooms and five floors that just isn’t possible.

“A few of our guests have also expressed interest in fish and exotic delicacies, and we’re delighted to share selections from our newly refreshed menu,” said Mabuza.

Advertising the rare event on the M1 near Omonde. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The City of Johannesburg said it is “as ready as ever” to host the event. Working in partnership with the department of water & sanitation and Rand Water, the city had implemented “a detailed operational plan to ensure reliable and uninterrupted water and sanitation services before, during, and after the summit”.

“Johannesburg Water has completed system checks and maintenance work on key bulk water infrastructure in regions B, E, and F — covering Nasrec and surrounding areas — to strengthen supply reliability. Preventive maintenance, including the repair of visible leaks, reinstatements, and general site clean-up, has been accelerated,“ said city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.

“There will be no planned water interruptions two weeks before and during the summit. Johannesburg Water has deployed additional operational standby teams per depot, supported by foremen dedicated to summit-related incidents.”

He said the metro police were executing “a precise traffic and security plan for the immediate summit, coupled with a proactive campaign to enhance general safety and compliance across the city. The JMPD’s primary focus for the summit days is ensuring the secure and swift movement of all official G20 delegations to and from Nasrec, while minimising disruption to the public.”