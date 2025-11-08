ST NEWS 0911 | Nice Muslim boy ... won’t make it as mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man reads a copy of Daily Monitor newspaper with a headline about the new Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani, in Kampala, Uganda, November 6, 2025.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991, son of the inspiring filmmaker Mira Nair of Salaam Bombay fame and Mahmood Mamdani, the well-known Ugandan-born scholar, political theorist and historian.

The family lived in Cape Town for a few years in the mid-1990s after his father accepted a post at the University of Cape Town. Zohran enrolled at St George’s Grammar School in Mowbray where he is vaguely remembered as “very bright-eyed and ambitious but nothing outstanding”.

He now says that the South Africa years grounded him in his political thinking. It taught him “what inequality looks like up close” and that “justice has to be more than an idea; it has to be material”.

After college, Mamdani worked as a foreclosure-prevention & housing counsellor in Queens, New York City, helping low-income homeowners (especially immigrants and people of colour) avoid eviction, work that provided thrust to his mayoral promise to improve housing for the vulnerable and poor.

It was these years that really cemented his overarching feeling of the inequality that exists in America, and particularly in New York, and as a mayoral candidate he vowed to lower rents by pledging aggressive measures to control/rent-freeze regulated units and expand affordable housing.

In all his speeches Mamdani has repeatedly framed his identity as an immigrant, although he was naturalised as a US citizen in 2018. His campaign platform includes protecting immigrants’ data and privacy from federal agencies, bolstering legal support and resisting federal migration raids within the city’s jurisdictions.

All of these have infuriated President Donald Trump, who said, “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% communist lunatic, has just won the Dem primary and is on the way to becoming mayor. He looks terrible, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart.”

The president warned that if Mamdani won the mayoralty, he would withhold federal funds. And, being Trump, he added: “Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person than him, right?”

Mamdani is 34, married to Rama Duwaji and pretty hot-looking.

Although the immigrant vote might have shot him to power, not everyone in New York is an immigrant and for many it has always been known as a “Jewish city”.

However, many reactions show NYC to be deeply divided and not all Jews are antagonistic towards him.

“The fear-mongering we have from some Jewish institutions and leaders is harmful, overblown and risks needlessly deepening divisions in the city and in our community,” opined Jeremy Ben Ami, president of the pro-Israel group J Street.

So as a soft politic breeze wafts through New York bringing momentary relief to the vulnerable, many people believe that Mamdani, a privileged boy with a private school education, will revert to his middle-class heritage and the poor, homeless and illegal will be back in the boondocks where they started.

There is no doubt that the Mamdani years will be frustrating for Republicans and centrist Democrats alike, but people are taking strength from the fact that many believe Mamdani is a paper tiger. He is neither a communist nor an Islamist. He’s a pussycat and not even a proper socialist. For starters, most realists know that lowering rent in New York is as unrealistic as living on the moon.

He is, like many of his generation, an identity-politics progressive, much like that New Zealand woman with all the teeth, Jacinda Ardern, or even Justin Trudeau, who were very vocal on cultural issues but knew little about the economics of running a country.

They are young and attractive with winning words but, in the end, long before the poor have been rehoused in newly rent-lowered studios, or illegal migrants have been given legal status and possible free accommodation, there will come bitter frustration and disappointment, even betrayal.

For the moment the rhetoric coming out of his mouth might sound extreme left, but this young man from a sturdy middle-class background, shepherded by two strong women, his mother and his wife, is more likely to remain mainstream centre-left.

The NYPD will not be defunded, and rents will not get less expensive. In fact, exactly the opposite. Meddling with rent and landlords is always a weak opening —watch Labour in Britain. Cops will stop shooting before thinking, particularly where the identity characteristics of the suspect could lead to “community tensions”.

Mamdani himself will be out of the country, having a cuppa with international leaders like Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin, both of whom will run rings round this nice Muslim boy with such good eyebrows.