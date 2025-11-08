HOLD FOR STNEWS 0918 | Beauty business makeover causes wrinkled brows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Non-surgical beauty treatments, such as microneedling and dermal fillers, are growing in popularity and need to be regulated says the Allied Health Professionals Council of SA. However somatologists say the move will severely hamper therapists

A major makeover in South Africa’s beauty sector to protect public safety has led to heated debate about whether practitioners who administer laser and light treatments, microneedling and chemical peels should be regulated as health professionals.

The Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa (AHPCSA) has proposed bringing such treatments — broadly grouped as “somatology” — under its regulatory umbrella, which it says will help to prevent the treatments resulting in medical mishaps.

The statutory body, which already oversees treatments such as acupuncture, homeopathy, chiropractic and reflexology, was approached by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, the Central University of Technology, the Durban University of Technology and the Tshwane University of Technology to establish a professional register for somatology.

Following a review of the curricula, the health professions council said it found “significant overlap with existing allied health professions”.

Council registrar Esther Pillay-Naidoo said that historically the somatic therapy procedures had been part of the beauty and wellness industry. But the council on higher education and the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) had recently reaccredited qualifications in the field so practitioners now fell under the health sciences.

“Modern somatologists now provide preventative, rehabilitative, and palliative skin and body treatments to promote physical and emotional well-being. Many practitioners also work alongside medical professionals in pre- and post-treatment care.

“Somatologists are performing a range of invasive and health-related procedures — including deep chemical peels of up to 0.6mm into the dermis, microneedling (0.5mm to 3mm depth), manual lymph drainage for lymphoedema management and advanced lesion removal — without statutory regulation. The AHPCSA has noted that unqualified and untrained individuals are performing these invasive procedures, placing the public at significant risk,” she said.

Pillay-Naidoo said the South African Association of Health & Skincare Professionals (SAAHSP), a voluntary association, lacked legal authority to enforce professional standards or discipline practitioners. “Consequently, public complaints, such as burns, scarring and infections, remain unresolved.”

However the health & skincare association, a Saqa-recognised professional body established in 1979, has launched an online petition and a social media campaign against the proposal.

“While regulation is important for professional standards and consumer protection, this proposed amendment is misaligned with the nature and structure of the beauty, wellness and skincare industry,” said association president Feroza Fakir.

“It threatens to destabilise thousands of livelihoods, collapse established skills-development systems, and restrict the entrepreneurial framework that sustains the sector.

“If approved, somatologists would be required to register under the AHPCSA, a system designed for clinical practitioners such as chiropractors and homeopaths. This would incorrectly classify beauty and wellness professionals as medical service providers, a move that could cripple an industry built on service, education, and entrepreneurship,” said Fakir.

She said that under the new regulations, product sales, commissions and marketing would not be allowed.

“South Africa’s beauty, skincare and wellness sector generates over R70bn a year, supporting thousands of mostly women and youth across salons, spas and training academies. Marketing, product sales and commissions are the backbone of therapists’ income. Restricting them would cut earnings, stunt business growth and threaten thousands of livelihoods.”

Fakir’s association has urged health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to pause the proposal, reopen consultation with all affected sectors and design a “framework that strengthens professionalism without destroying livelihoods”.

Susanne Ableitinger, founder of L’Orange Wellness Aesthetic Clinic & Training Academy in Roodepoort, said the health professions council was not the “right statutory body” for somatologists.

“When they took over aromatherapy and reflexology, they butchered these methodologies,” she said. “No medical aid will pay for these ‘therapeutic’ treatments, nor do I know of any clinic or practice that specialises in therapeutic aromatherapy or reflexology.”

Banning advertising and retail sales would bankrupt practitioners. “We need regulations to stop or block unethical therapists and unqualified therapists from treating advanced aesthetic treatments outside their scope of practice, but definitely not AHPCSA,” Ableitinger said.

The acting head of the beauty technology department at Motheo TVET college in Bloemfontein, Dr Lerina Bosch, said she was “concerned and cautious”.

“Beauty therapists provide important wellbeing and cosmetic services, but the sector is not uniformly trained or equipped to meet the regulatory, clinical and disciplinary standards that apply to statutory health professions. Automatic reclassification as a ‘health professional’ risks mislabelling routine cosmetic services as clinical acts and could impose disproportionate obligations on thousands of small businesses without improving consumer safety,” she said.

Dr Khosi Mpofana of Durban University of Technology’s somatology department said the terms “somatologist”, “skincare therapist”, “nail technician” and “lash technician” were often used interchangeably but the training, skills and educational institutions involved were very different.

“Somatology is a science-based and health-aligned profession offered exclusively at universities of technology. In South Africa, the somatology industry has evolved from basic beauty treatments like manicures, makeup application, waxing, simple facials and basic massages to a science-based field that integrates health, wellness and aesthetics,” Mpofana said.

“However, despite this progress, the profession remains unregulated, which puts both therapists and clients at risk. If performed by unqualified individuals, these treatments can cause burns, scarring, and long-term skin damage, which is often permanent.

“The era of polite conversation has ended,” he said. “The somatology profession demands serious reform. Regulation will strengthen the industry, safeguard the public and support practitioners who have dedicated years to mastering this science. Our graduates deserve more than underpayment and invisibility, they deserve recognition as skilled health professionals contributing to wellness, confidence and quality of life in our society. Until we regulate this profession, we risk allowing continued exploitation under the mask of beauty.”