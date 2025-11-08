Tyla, Trevor Noah in race to grab a Grammy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzansi megastar Tyla has been nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards in the category Best African Music Performance for her hit single 'Push 2 Start'.

Mzansi megastar Tyla has been nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards in the category Best African Music Performance for her hit single Push 2 Start.

The nominations announcement on Friday in Los Angeles also saw a nod for South African Trevor Noah in the category Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Into the Uncut Grass.

Noah, 41, has hosted the Grammys a record five times in a row from 2021 to 2025 — and is likely to return in 2026. While the host for the star-studded event has not yet been officially announced, several media sources have predicted the Johannesburg-born comedian will be the main presenter.

Tyla, 23, faces tough competition in a category showcasing the best of the continent’s talent. Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy (Love), Davido featuring Omah Lay (With You), and Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Gimme Dat) are among the nominees, alongside Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin for Hope & Love.

The nomination is Tyla’s second for the Grammys, following her 2024 win for Water, which earned her international recognition and topped charts worldwide. Like her earlier hit, Push 2 Start is a blend of amapiano and pop, and its success reflects South Africa’s growing impact on global music.

Noah will be competing in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category with:

Kathy Garver ( Elvis, Rocky, & Me: The Carol Connors Story );

); Ketanji Brown Jackson ( Lovely One: A Memoir );

); Fab Morvan ( You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli ); and

); and the Dalai Lama (Meditations: the Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama).

Beninese icon Angélique Kidjo also cracked a nod for Jerusalema in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The awards take place on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar leads in the nominations with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven and Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas with six nominations each.