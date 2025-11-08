Will Ye be on stage in South Africa?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US rapper Kanye West is due to perform in Johannesburg on December 13 but uncertainty surrounds the event.

The company that claims to be bringing US rapper Kanye West to South Africa next month has hit back over growing scepticism surrounding the concert.

And while Ticketpro continues selling tickets — ranging from R935 to R5,350 — for the December 13 event, it said this week that no ticket revenue had been “released to the promoter”, and that customers would be fully refunded should the concert not go ahead.

On Tuesday sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie addressed the issue briefly during a media briefing at Freedom Park in Tshwane.

“Some event organisers tend to host [market] events and later cancel them to make more money,” McKenzie said. “For instance, Kanye West is said to be performing at Ellis Park Stadium, but the stadium heads don’t know anything about the show.”

Ellis Park officials have remained tight-lipped about the event. “The matter is sub judice [and] currently with our attorneys. They advised [that] we should not comment or react,” the stadium said in response to questions from the Sunday Times on Friday.

Samuel Monyake, director of the Monyake Group, the company promoting the event, insisted the concert was on track. “It’s unfortunate that a small number of individuals are pushing an agenda by posting false and unverified claims in an attempt to discredit our work,” he told the Sunday Times.

“As per our statement of October 27, Ye Live in South Africa remains confirmed for December 13 at Ellis Park. We’re keeping fans informed through official channels and the authorised Ticketpro listings.”

He would not comment further.

At this stage, the ticketing agreement between Ticketpro and the event promoter remains in place, and Ticketpro continues to manage all funds securely. No ticketing revenue has been released to the promoter. — Geoff Lawton, Ticketpro marketing manager

Last month the company said it had a “binding agreement” with West’s business entity, Yeezy LLC, and that “preparations are progressing as planned”.

The controversial Chicago-born artist, who was married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian for eight years and is now known simply as Ye, is said to be performing a one-night-only concert.

In late September, Ye’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a black-and-white image with accompanying text saying, “Kanye West Live in South Africa, Ellis Park Stadium, 13 December 2025”. The post immediately set social media alight, with hashtags such as #YeInSA and #KanyeWestJoburg trending within hours.

For many South Africans, the idea of Kanye West performing in Africa for the first time in more than a decade was electrifying. “I literally screamed,” said fan Lerato Mokone, 28. “We’ve had Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, but Kanye West in Jozi? That’s once-in-a-lifetime energy.”

However, weeks later fans began to notice the silence. There were no posters, no major media campaigns, and no appearances from organisers or brand sponsors. What is more, the Monyake Group’s social media accounts remained largely inactive.

“Something about it just feels off,” said Thando Dlamini, a long-time Kanye fan from Soweto. “If this was real, there would be big sponsors and a proper marketing push. Right now, it’s like a ghost concert.”

Ticketpro this week confirmed it was handling ticket sales — but clarified it was not involved in organising the event.

“At this stage, the ticketing agreement between Ticketpro and the event promoter remains in place, and Ticketpro continues to manage all funds securely,” said Ticketpro marketing manager Geoff Lawton. “No ticketing revenue has been released to the promoter.

“Tickets are still available for purchase on Ticketpro’s official platform while we await formal written confirmation from the promoter or artist management regarding the event’s status. Should the concert ultimately be cancelled, all customers will receive full refunds directly from Ticketpro in accordance with our standard refund policy.”

But for fans who have already purchased tickets, the lack of clarity has been worrying. Some have booked flights and accommodation, unsure whether to expect a global spectacle or a costly disappointment.

“I bought two VIP tickets for me and my girlfriend,” said Durban-based fan Sipho Molefe. “That’s more than R9,000. I want to believe it’s real, but I’m saving in case we need a plan B — maybe a nice dinner to cry into.”

Entertainment lawyer Nomsa Nkosi said the uncertainty underscored a larger issue in the local events industry.

“South Africa has incredible fans who deserve transparency. When there’s ambiguity around big-name concerts, it damages trust not only in promoters but also in the entire live-music economy,” she said.

In early November, Ellis Park’s official event calendar listed the December 13 date as “reserved”, though no final contract confirmation had been publicly filed.

West himself has remained quiet since the original announcement.