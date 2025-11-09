News

Security firms raked in R1.6bn from dodgy contracts

Prasa (file )

Six security companies were the biggest beneficiaries of irregular tenders to the tune of R1.6bn at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

They are among those fingered in a report by the SIU, which revealed how Prasa executives had gone on a chaotic tender frenzy for almost a decade, awarding irregular contracts worth R2.8bn.

The six security companies that benefited the most are: READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Prasa’s runaway tenders: Heads face scrutiny over R2.8bn procurement scandal

