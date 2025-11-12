Arbitrator rules 23-month suspension an ‘unfair practice’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The arbitrator highlighted the psychological stress and procedural irregularities, including the premature advertisement of his post, that principal Happy Sishange endured due to the department's actions.

A KwaZulu-Natal school principal who was suspended for 23 months after allegations of misconduct has won his case, after an arbitrator ruled that the lengthy suspension constituted an unfair labour practice.

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) awarded Happy Sishange compensation equivalent to two months’ salary, after a ruling made on Monday in his favour.

Sishange, principal of Dloko High School in Umlazi, was suspended on June 2 2023 pending an investigation and disciplinary inquiry into alleged acts of misconduct.

His suspension was triggered by incidents that disrupted the normal functioning of the school, including demonstrations at both the district office and the school itself.

He was eventually found not guilty of the allegations on November 20 2024, and the provincial department of education’s subsequent appeal was dismissed. However, his suspension was only lifted months later, on May 5 2025.

Arbitrator Protas Cele noted that Sishange’s case was based on the claim that his suspension, lasting more than 23 months instead of the prescribed three, was unreasonably long and therefore constituted an unfair labour practice. Sishange requested compensation for the department’s unfair conduct.

The department, however, argued that Sishange had suffered no prejudice since he had received full pay during his suspension, and therefore the matter should be dismissed.

During an ELRC hearing in September, Sishange testified that he had not been served with a letter of intention to suspend or been given an opportunity to respond, as required by the terms and conditions of employment for educators. The suspension letter stated that the suspension would last for three consecutive months or until the disciplinary hearing concluded.

He told the arbitrator that the investigation was completed on October 23 2023, but his suspension was neither lifted nor formally extended, even after the three-month period expired.

On July 4 2024, Sishange wrote to the provincial education MEC, head of department and human resources director requesting that his suspension be lifted so he could return to work while continuing to attend the disciplinary hearing. His letter received no response.

After being found not guilty in November 2024, Sishange reported for duty at the school, but on November 27, he received a letter from district director Busi Mahlambi informing him that his suspension remained in effect until lifted by the head of department. He was instructed to stay home and await further communication.

In the circumstances, it is my finding, on a balance of probabilities, that the protracted disciplinary process constituted an unfair labour practice against the applicant. — Arbitrator Protas Cele

Sishange wrote again on January 17, expressing frustration that his suspension had not been lifted and that he had received no formal notice of an extension. Again, he received no response. His suspension was finally lifted on May 5 when the head of the department personally handed him a letter in Pietermaritzburg.

During cross-examination, Indran Pillay, deputy director of employee relations in the Umlazi district, testified that the suspension period was reasonable, though he conceded that investigations were supposed to be completed within three months, a timeframe often not adhered to in practice.

Sishange’s representative argued that the prolonged suspension caused him severe psychological stress, frustration and strain on his family life.

In his findings, Cele noted that, by the department’s own version, the process only concluded once the head of the department issued the letter lifting the suspension.

However, evidence showed that Sishange’s post had been advertised before the process was finalised, a move Cele described as unfair. The post was later withdrawn from the advert after Sishange wrote to the department.

Cele said the advertisement for the post was “irregular and unsettling” as it gave the impression that Sishange’s fate had been predetermined.

“In the circumstances, it is my finding, on a balance of probabilities, that the protracted disciplinary process constituted an unfair labour practice against the applicant,” Cele ruled.

As a result, Cele found it just and equitable to award Sishange compensation equivalent to two months’ salary, calculated at his current rate of remuneration, for the stress, frustration and emotional harm for the unfair conduct by the department.