Teachers failing as they take on role of social worker, caregiver and security officer

Teachers are struggling to deal with stress, anxiety and burnout in their under-resourced schools

With many South African pupils and teachers struggling with stress, anxiety and burnout, prioritising wellbeing is no longer optional but essential.

Teachers, especially those working in under-resourced schools, experience high, sustained levels of stress and burnout, yet there’s very little structured support for them.

This is according to Erika Engelbrecht-Aldworth, a specialist in teacher support at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) and founder of the Well-being Initiative.

“Teacher burnout is at crisis levels, and this affects both new and experienced teachers alike. Teacher wellbeing is not a ‘nice-to-have’, it’s critical to building their resilience and helping them to develop self-care practices,” she said.

The Anton Lubowski Educational Trust (Alet) has also warned that teachers are experiencing a crisis marked by burnout, insufficient resources and an alarming attrition rate that threatens to drain the sector of its most valuable asset — its teachers.

Alet said through daily engagement with teachers nationally, the trust has learnt about the grim realities they face including crime-ridden classrooms, overcrowding, poor resources and emotional exhaustion due to chronic underpayment.

Alet director Nadia Lubowski said public schools face staggering pupil-to-teacher ratios, with classrooms sometimes exceeding 50 pupils per teacher.

“Such overcrowded and chaotic environments make personalised attention nearly impossible, and maintaining discipline often becomes the principal focus rather than effective teaching.

“In the early childhood development [ECD] sector, conditions are equally troubling. While teachers display immense care and commitment, many lack the essential training needed to nurture young minds optimally.

“There are few, if any, safe places for young children to play — either inside or outside — and space is severely limited,” said Lubowski.

She said this underscores a dire lack of resources and exposure for children during their critical developmental years, leading to long-lasting deficits that hinder their growth before they even reach primary school.

“Infrastructure woes only compound these challenges. Broken windows, pit latrines, and a complete lack of basic necessities such as running water and textbooks prevail in many impoverished communities, where multiple pupils are forced to share desks, if any exist at all. Such conditions are far from conducive to cultivating the minds that will one day lead the nation.”

So many teachers are navigating stress and burnout all on their own. However, if the school centres wellbeing in its culture, then we make it easier for teachers to have healthier boundaries, find support when they need it and embrace a growth mindset in their professional development — Erika Engelbrecht-Aldworth, Well-being Initiative founder

Lubowski said the realities of life in under-resourced communities seep into classrooms, making teachers not just educators but also social workers, caregivers and security officers.

“In this turbulent landscape, the absence of a formal support system for educators becomes glaringly apparent. There is little to no mental health infrastructure to uphold those bearing the weight of systemic trauma. With no hazard pay for silence endured in dangerous conditions, many educators are left with nothing but quiet resilience — and often, despair.”

“While policy reform is essential, it is merely one piece of the puzzle. The demand for tangible support inside classrooms and communities remains critical. As advocates, small but impactful acts of solidarity from the public can bridge the gap, facilitating change where it matters most.”

Engelbrecht-Aldworth believes a healthy school environment is about much more than clean classrooms and playgrounds.

“So many teachers are navigating stress and burnout all on their own. However, if the school centres wellbeing in its culture, then we make it easier for teachers to have healthier boundaries, find support when they need it and embrace a growth mindset in their professional development.”

While teachers need self-care practices, so do pupils.

Dr Vikki Botes, a clinical psychologist and head of Sacap’s Applied Psychology faculty believes life orientation is the one school subject where topics such as bullying can be addressed as part of the curriculum.

“Taught well, life orientation embraces a holistic approach encompassing mental, emotional, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Classes encourage better decision-making, self-management, problem-solving and community participation.

“There’s a definite advantage to viewing life orientation through a psychology lens. It’s the appropriate subject to highlight the importance of creating and maintaining a zero-bullying school environment that is psychologically safe for pupils and teachers,” said Botes.

“The teachers we train through our Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and FET Training, gain the knowledge and skills to build strength of character in the youth, while serving as a vital resource of wellbeing expertise for their school.”