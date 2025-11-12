Xolani Khumalo: from TV vigilante to mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From confronting alleged drug dealers in dark alleyways to fighting political corruption in the corridors of power, Xolani Khumalo is a man on a mission, and his next chapter is set to play out in the ballot box.

On Monday, Khumalo was officially sworn in as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni metro.

Known across South Africa as the hard-hitting host of Sizok’thola, the controversial crime-busting reality show on Moja Love, Khumalo is now stepping into politics.

In October, ActionSA announced Khumalo as its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The announcement drew a mix of applause and apprehension. Khumalo’s bold tactics on television made him a household name but also placed him at the centre of heated debates and, most recently, a criminal investigation.

In 2023, Khumalo was arrested in connection with the death of Robert “Kicks” Varrie after an alleged sting operation featured on Sizok’thola.

Earlier this year, Khumalo walked out of Palm Ridge magistrate’s court as a free man after the charges laid against him were withdrawn. He has maintained his innocence and insists the incident should not detract from his broader mission to fight crime and corruption, this time through the ballot box.

Despite the legal cloud hanging over him, Khumalo’s supporters see him as a grassroots warrior ready to take on the rot within local government. His critics, however, question whether his background in reality TV and vigilante-style activism translates into effective governance.

But Khumalo insists his decision to run for office isn’t a publicity stunt, it’s deeply personal.

“Standing as mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni is a great honour,” he told the Sunday Times. “This is an opportunity to fight for families in Ekurhuleni to get safety, dignity and working services. Having grown up in Thembisa, I know what it would mean to have a working hospital that is adequately resourced.”

Khumalo’s transition into politics came after what he describes as a pivotal conversation with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Government is not a TV show. But the mission remains the same: to clean up criminality, expose corruption and fight for justice. — Xolani Khumalo

“I was frustrated by how difficult it is to get proper support from law enforcement, even when we’re trying to expose criminal networks,” Khumalo said.

“Mr Mashaba told me that if I really want to change things, I should come into government and channel state resources towards fighting crime the right way.”

Now the television host who built a career exposing alleged drug lords and dealers in South Africa’s townships is now hoping to tackle corruption from within government.

Khumalo admits the two roles are different, but says his goals haven’t changed.

“Government is not a TV show. But the mission remains the same: to clean up criminality, expose corruption and fight for justice,” he said.

As part of his campaign, ActionSA and Khumalo have unveiled a ten-point plan to “turn the city around”. At the centre of this plan is a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Khumalo promises to establish an Independent Anti-Corruption Unit within the city to investigate officials, cancel corrupt contracts, conduct lifestyle audits and blacklist unscrupulous service providers.

“Our people are tired of seeing their rates and taxes disappear into the pockets of politically connected insiders. Under my leadership, every cent will go to service delivery,” he said.

If elected, his “100-Day Blitz” promises quick, visible change: fixing potholes, restoring streetlights, improving the city’s unstable water supply and cleaning up neglected public spaces. He also plans to introduce public service dashboards, where residents can track where and how city services are delivered and where they are failing.

But perhaps most pressing is the city’s economic plight. Khumalo is positioning himself as a champion of local job creation.

“Jobs must go to residents, not comrades or politically connected friends,” he said. “We’ll insource security guards and cleaners, cut red tape with an e-planning system and create township enterprise hubs to grow small businesses.”

He says these efforts are not just about economics but about restoring dignity.

“Young people need a government that doesn’t make them beg for work or connections. They need leadership that builds a local economy for South Africans first.”

Khumalo’s entry into politics has not gone unnoticed by other parties. Some rivals have accused ActionSA of populism, while others question Khumalo’s readiness for leadership, given his lack of experience in governance. But the party has defended its decision, with Mashaba stating that Khumalo brings “authenticity, lived experience and bravery”, qualities he believes are sorely lacking in South African politics.

For many, Khumalo represents a new kind of political figure — one who is not polished by party machinery, but who speaks to real frustrations on the ground. Whether his brand of activism will translate into effective municipal leadership remains to be seen.

What’s clear is that Khumalo is not backing down, despite the legal controversy or political cynicism.

“I know what people are saying. But this is not about me becoming a career politician. It’s about ordinary South Africans taking back their city from corruption and lawlessness,” he said.

“Whether it’s on camera or in council, my goal has always been the same: to fight for justice, safety and dignity for the people.”

Mashaba spoke to the Sunday Times about how the presenter became ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate.

“I met up with him alongside his wife, I saw his passion for the people of South Africa and I told him that I can’t make a decision immediately. I suggested to arrange another meeting and I came to the conclusion that I can’t deny the people of Ekurhuleni an opportunity for better service delivery and a well-functioning city. The masses can easily relate to him.”