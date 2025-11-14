KZN principals win legal bid to stop education department’s ‘witch hunt’ investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal school principals have secured an interdict to stop education bosses from taking disciplinary action against them on, what they say, are baseless allegations that they somehow committed fraud in compiling their head counts for learners with disabilities.

While not using the word, the principals strongly suggest that they are being subjected to a “witch hunt” — and they say they are preparing court papers to review and set aside the decision by the director-general, at the last minute and at the busiest time of the academic year, to subject them to disciplinary hearings.

On November 10, judge Mokgere Masipa, sitting in the Pietermaritzburg high court, granted an interim interdict at their behest, staying the hearings pending the finalisation of the review application.

She ordered that the DG and the department pay the costs of the application.

The 21 schools and governing bodies in the application include Alexandra High, Berea Primary, Laddsworth Primary, Maritzburg College, Merchiston Preparatory and Westville Senior Primary.

Many of these schools and the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation (Naptosa) were involved in related litigation against the department a year ago over a last-minute “slashing” of teachers posts.

This came about when the department, in an 11th-hour circular sent out at the end of November, indicated it would no longer provide the usual teacher salary funding relating to Learners with Special Needs (LSEN) in 2025.

In other words, it had excluded these pupils from the head count it used in its funding formula.

This, the schools said, had the potential to be catastrophic because governing bodies had not budgeted for the increased costs of employing SGB-salaried educators for the forthcoming year.

There are no district-based support teams, the oversight and leadership structure is non-existent at worst and wholly insufficient at best. There are no comprehensive guidelines for the policy. No training, support or guidance has been given or offered. There is no guidance on how to complete the relevant forms and when a learning barrier is deemed to exist. — Laddsworth Primary SGB chair Caryn Porritt

The schools obtained an interim interdict directing the department to stick to the government-salaried teacher numbers it had approved for 2024.

Naptosa, in a separate application, also secured an interdict against the department, stopping it from implementing the circular.

In the latest application before Masipa, the principals and governing bodies have noted that the department has failed to file any opposing affidavits in these matters, in spite of court-imposed deadlines.

Laddsworth school governing body chair Caryn Porritt, who deposed to the latest affidavit, said the post provisioning norms determined the number of educators allocated to public schools.

Following last year’s litigation, the department established a task team in January 2025, to “verify” the admission of LSEN learners into mainstream schools.

The team’s report — identified only as a “draft” — was only circulated to the schools on October 21.

It recorded that a decision had been taken to exclude all such learners from mainstream schools pending the verification process. It then referred to “misrepresentations in enrolment”.

Porritt said this seemed to suggest that several schools had admitted such learners without having the correct resources.

“There were suggestions that some schools with a high number of LSEN learners had failed to produce evidence of this, suggesting that the principals made misrepresentations to the department and that some schools unjustifiably benefited at the expense of poor or more deserving schools,” she said.

The report recommended that flagged principals should be subject to full investigation and that the investigation should be expanded to include all other programmes to which such schools “may have purposefully made misrepresentations and unduly benefited”.

In manuscript, the DG had written on the document “what full investigation (?) This file must be submitted to ER for disciplinary processes.

“The report is enough to get all those implicated principals charged.”

Porritt said that in 2014, the national minister had introduced the SIAS (Screening, Identification, Assessment and Support) policy, which aimed to give children with disabilities access to their local schools.

The policy set out that support programmes had to be put in place.

However, she said, this had never happened in KwaZulu-Natal.

“There are no district-based support teams, the oversight and leadership structure is non-existent at worst, and wholly insufficient at best. There are no comprehensive guidelines for the policy. No training, support or guidance has been given or offered. There is no guidance on how to complete the relevant forms and when a learning barrier is deemed to exist.”

She said only this year, some districts had put out guidelines, but these conflicted with each other and the overall policy.

She said the schools captured learner enrolment every year on the 10th day of the first term through a physical head count. This was used by the department to calculate how many educators each school should get.

“When schools submit their 10th day statistics, they have no basis to acquire more information about learners with disabilities other than what is gained by the teacher or school-based support teams.”

This was compounded when parents “didn’t show any interest” or did not have the means to get professional medical reports.

”It is the shortcomings in the system and failures of government that have led to schools not providing sufficient evidence of the learners with special needs — and the unfounded allegations of falsified facts.

“It needs to be recorded that governing bodies pay the salaries of many more staff members than what the government pays.”

Porritt said, in short, the whole system was non-functional.

To suggest that principals had acted fraudulently was “defamatory and uncalled for in the extreme”, and the decision to subject them to disciplinary hearings was “arbitrary and capricious”.

The department, she said, had commenced with some of the hearings, giving some principals a mere day or two to prepare. In others, charges were instituted but withdrawn on the first day of the hearing.

“All of this is happening at the busiest time in the academic year.”

Masipa granted the interim interdict giving the department, which did not file any opposing papers, until January 2026 to do so.

The department hadn’t responded to queries by the time of publishing. The response will be added once received.