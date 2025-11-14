Severe weather expected over central and eastern areas this weekend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected over the central interior and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, spreading to the eastern parts of the country from Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) advises the central and eastern parts of the country are expected to experience a severe weather event over the weekend and into early next week.

Saws said this is due to an intense weather system, a cut-off low pressure, expected to affect the country from Saturday through to Monday.

This type of weather system is often associated with widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms which bring a risk of flooding.

The expected hazards are:

▪ Heavy rains with a risk of flooding in places.

▪ Severe thunderstorms producing strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning.

▪ A significant drop in daytime temperatures.

The possible resultant impacts include flooding of settlements and other properties, dangerous driving conditions, damage to infrastructure and disruption of essential services. There could also be danger to life due to fast-flowing streams of water.

The impacts, with a varying degree of severity, are expected over the central interior (North West, Free State, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape) and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, spreading to the eastern parts (Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal) from Sunday into Monday.

Saws urged the public, farmers and other stakeholders to closely monitor weather updates and prepare to take the necessary precautions ahead of the expected adverse conditions.

