AG gets tough over of water tender mismanagement at North West municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke for the first time since 2019 used her powers this week to hold a public official personally liable following serious failures in the “accountability ecosystem”.

Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke for the first time since 2019 used her powers this week to hold a public official personally liable following serious failures in the “accountability ecosystem”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, Maluleke explained that she was left with no choice but to slap the municipal manager of the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in the North West, Allan Losaba, with a certificate of debt (CoD) of R4.6m, as those meant to hold him accountable failed in their duties.

The COD, issued in terms of the Public Audit Act that was amended in April 2019 to give the AG teeth to bite errant public officials, means that Losaba must himself pay back the millions lost by the municipality due to his bad management of a water tanker services tender between 2018 and 2020.

Maluleke said: “Our view is that by the time we get to remedial action, or even worse a certificate of debt, it means that everybody in what we call an ecosystem of accountability has failed.

“Because it means that accounting officers failed to do their job, the executive authority has not done their work, it also means that the legislature and council has not done their work.

“We prefer not to get to a certificate of debt but if we need to, we will get there,” she said.

We prefer not to get to a certificate of debt but if we need to, we will get there.

Maluleke said that when her office raised the issue with the municipality, the losses over the mismanagement of the water tanker tender were at R2million in 2019, flagged as a “material irregularity”.

But that amount more than doubled by 2020 as Losaba and his team continued to ignore the AG’s advice, with the service provider claiming inflated travel to provide water as well as hours worked.

“When we first raised it, the loss was about R2m and we said ‘deal with the issue’, and they continued to ignore our recommendations, they continued to not act on it.

“They continued to lose money and that’s how they got to R4.6m.”

Now Losaba’s boss, mayor Khumalo Molefe, has been given until the end of December to report progress on the debt settlement.

And interest is accruing on the debt, Maluleke added.

“The mayor has to collect it. Interest will run from 30 days since we sent this to him – which was on the 13th of October. Until this money is paid back into the fiscus, that interest will accrue. We have said to the mayor, he needs to give us feedback by the end of December on progress made. Interest still runs, but he must give us feedback, if he has collected, or what is the process.”

“It’s now up to him [to collect] from this individual because he [Losaba] is actually a debtor to the state.”

Maluleke said she hoped that her invoking these strong powers would send a strong message to officials who are reckless with public money.

“It will affirm that where there is no action by those entrusted to protect state resources, we will step in. It indicates once again that had there been action by the people entrusted to serve as stewards over public resources, we would not be here,” Maluleke said.